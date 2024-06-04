Fallen Survival: A Beginner's Guide

Fallen Survival is a Roblox title that draws inspiration from the highly appreciated PC game RUST and others like Blackout Revival and Trident Survival. Just like its inspiration, Robloxians must try to survive in a dystopian setting while scavenging for resources, building a base, defending their newly acquired base, and looting other players' bases.

The game has intricate mechanics and features that beginners may find difficult to get used to. This guide will help simplify the works of Fallen Survival, the main objective, and its features to help new players understand the game better.

Fallen Survival: Everything you need to know

Understanding the basics

Fallen Survival purchase page in Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Unlike other Roblox titles, Fallen Survival is a paid game and costs R$200 Robux. Nonetheless, it is extremely well-made and worth the price. However, those unwilling to pay the amount can try similar Roblox titles like Blackout Revival and Trident Survival.

Gameplay screenshot from Fallen Survival (Image via Roblox)

If you purchase the game, you will first have to pick a server to play in and choose whether to play alone, in a duo, or in a squad. Then, load into the main game and begin your virtual survival journey.

How to play Fallen Survival

Combat Mechanics in Fallen Survival (Image via Roblox)

Similar to the theme scene in similar titles, you must go into the wilderness to scavenge and amass crucial resources, including but not limited to Wood, Cobblestone, and Iron. You must also construct a base to keep all of your belongings safe. Defend it from possible raiders and looters looking to steal resources.

Also, keep an eye out for AI-controlled enemies and structures, as they have some valuable loot but are hard to take down.

Building Mechanics in Fallen Survival (Image via Roblox)

To make the most out of this digital survival journey, you should be familiar with the in-game controls. Here is a rundown of the basic controls on PC:

WASD: Use these keys to move your character in the game.

Use these keys to move your character in the game. Space: Press this key to jump.

Press this key to jump. Left Ctrl: Press this key to crouch.

Press this key to crouch. Shift: Use this key to sprint or move quickly. Keep in mind, that using this key may drain your stamina.

Use this key to sprint or move quickly. Keep in mind, that using this key may drain your stamina. F: Press this key to interact with some items and objects.

Press this key to interact with some items and objects. Left Click: Use this key to fire, attack, and interact with the GUI and other in-game options.

Use this key to fire, attack, and interact with the GUI and other in-game options. Mouse: You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

FAQs on Roblox Fallen Survival

When was Fallen Survival released?

It was first released by Grantin County Sheriff's Office on April 30, 2019.

Is Fallen Survival free to play?

No, the core gameplay experience is paid and it costs R$200 Robux to play this title. There are optional in-game purchases as well.

How often does Fallen Survival receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with Fallen Survival players?

You can join the game's official community on Discord to share tips and insights.

