Trident Survival: New Map Guide

Trident Survival is a survival simulator like the famous PC game called RUST. In the game, the players must gather resources, craft, loot, steal, build, and survive. It is built on a unique movement-based PvPvE mechanic where the player is not only up against other players but also against AI-controlled enemies. They must do the abovementioned to emerge victorious or else they will meet an unfortunate end and will be sent back to the lobby.

The game devs recently released a new map into the game for the Robloxians to play and experience. That said, since there isn't any distinct guide or a tutorial in Trident Survival for this newly introduced map, even veterans can find it difficult to get started. Luckily, this guide fills that void and assists players in understanding it better.

Trident Survival: Everything you need to know

Understanding the new additions

Official cover for Trident Survival (Image via Roblox)

With the introduction of the new map, the old snowy map in Trident Survival has been expanded a lot. Along with this change, the devs also added two new weapons including a Chainsaw and an RPG Rocket Launcher. These additions have reignited a flame within old players as well as new ones and helped them discover and enjoy this meticulously designed title to its fullest.

Official cover for the new map in Trident Survival (Image via Roblox)

It wasn't all additions that were made to the game this update; a new Trading NPC was introduced which can give you a small amount of valuable resources like Iron Ingots and Gunpowder in exchange for a large amount of commonly found resources like Wood, Cobblestone, or Ores.

Other than that, countless bugs were fixed along with added Beta support for Mobile devices.

How to play Trident Survival?

Official cover for Trident Survival (Image via Roblox)

When Robloxians load into the game for the first time, they're given a Wooden Hammer and Glowstick to begin their survival journey in this beautifully crafted digital world. In the game, they must amass resources, craft tools, armor, and other items, loot enemy crates and other crates that are hidden within houses, steal resources but not get yours stolen, and build a safe base to survive.

As previously mentioned, this game is built around an exciting premise where the player is not only up against others but also the environment or the AI-controlled enemies. Robloxians must maintain a healthy balance between attacking and defending to succeed in this title.

Official cover for Trident Survival (Image via Roblox)

To amass resources, users can either go exploring and gather raw materials themselves or they can look for structures around the island all while avoiding and battling NPCs and other players that stand in their way.

Every player's main objective is to stay alive and get to the top of the server leaderboards, and to do that, they must kit themselves and their base out and become the raider or else they'll have to face the inevitable and get raided by someone.

FAQs on Roblox Trident Survival

When was the new map for Trident Survival released?

It was first released almost a year ago by SkullDevs, on April 26, 2023.

Is Trident Survival free to play?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases, but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does Trident Survival receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

