Feed Your Dino: A beginner's guide

Feed Your Dino is a Roblox experience that mixes idle gameplay with incremental upgrades, creating a fun balance between manual effort and automation. The game begins with a tiny kitchen, and players are tasked with hatching their first dinosaur egg and helping their prehistoric companion grow stronger through food. The premise is simple: the more food you cook, the faster your pet evolves.
Here's a detailed guide to aid beginners in understanding the concepts of Feed Your Dino easily.
A beginner’s guide to Feed Your Dino
Primary gameplay
Every player begins Feed Your Dino modestly, with nothing but a small kitchen and a single red button. They can click on this button repeatedly to cook food that contributes to hatching their very first dino egg. While it feels satisfying at first, this method quickly reveals its limitations, as progress can feel slow and repetitive if you rely solely on manual clicks.
Thankfully, Feed Your Dino’s progression system has several advanced cooking appliances that automate food production and make growth significantly more efficient.
The first upgrade is the Grill, which offers two burners and serves as an entry-level step toward automation. From there, players must quickly progress to more powerful methods: furnaces with three burners and increased efficiency. Printers are next in line, and they come equipped with dual 3D food creators.
The formidable Nuclear Cooker is next, which not only cooks but also has a chance to nuclear-mutate food into stronger versions. High-tier appliances, like the Meat Grinder and the Plasma Cooker, take efficiency to an entirely new level. The Plasma Cooker is considered god-tier, as it boasts multiple burners and a chance to plasma-mutate food, making it insanely overpowered.
Each upgrade drastically increases food efficiency, freeing players to focus on strategy rather than rely on button-mashing.
Pro tips and prestige levels
A common beginner mistake is investing too heavily in the lower-tier cookers like the Kitchen or the Grill. While they improve click cooldowns or clicks per second, they quickly become inefficient compared to other automated cookers. It’s smarter to save resources and transition to devices like the Furnace or the Printer as soon as possible, which help scale up output with far less effort.
Another major feature of the game is Prestige Levels, which reset all progress and work essentially like Rebirths in other Roblox titles. The starting-over process will include the deletion of all unlocked cookers, amassed cash, and unlocked upgrades. In exchange for all of it, multipliers on food experience and dino growth are permanently applied to your base.
Though this resetting of progress may feel like a setback, it accelerates future runs and becomes essential for long-term progression. Knowing when to opt for a prestige level is a key part of the game’s strategy, and advanced players often plan their resets around reaching specific cooker milestones first.
In-game shop
Feed Your Dino has a gamepass shop that offers powerful boosts for players willing to invest Robux in the game.
The Super Autoclicker gamepass, priced at R$189, is especially popular, as it completely automates clicking and massively enhances yields. Other available passes include x2 Money and x2 Food, priced at R$59 and R$9, respectively, both of which speed up progression.
While none of these are mandatory, they do provide a noticeable advantage, particularly in the early stages where progress can feel slow.
FAQs about Feed Your Dino
What is the best cooker in Feed Your Dino?
The Plasma Cooker is considered the best automated food cooker, offering multiple burners and a chance to plasma-mutate food. However, it does come at a hefty price of 150 Quintillion in-game Cash.
Should I upgrade my kitchen or save for automated cookers?
It’s better to save for automated cookers. While kitchen upgrades help early on, devices like the Grill or Furnaces quickly outpace them in efficiency.
How does the Nuclear Cooker work?
The Nuclear Cooker has a chance to mutate food into a much stronger form when cooking, making it a valuable mid-high tier option.
What do prestige levels do in Feed Your Dino?
Prestige resets your progress but grants multipliers on food experience and dino growth, making subsequent runs faster and more rewarding.
