Find Things: A beginner's guide

Find Things is a Roblox game that challenges players to locate specific items hidden within various environments. The game has multiple maps to explore and check off items on. Upon finding all of the listed items, you will get Stars, which you can then use to purchase more pets, boosters, and even cosmetic items.

Ad

Regardless of whether you're an experienced player or just starting, this guide will assist you in grasping the fundamentals to improve your gaming experience.

A beginner's guide to Find Things

Primary gameplay

Gameplay screenshot from Find Things (Image via Roblox)

The main concept of the game is straightforward: you are given a list of items to find within a scene, and your job is to locate them one by one. However, the execution is what makes it special. The environments are packed with detail, and each object can be subtly or cunningly hidden, making the search both engaging and mentally stimulating.

Ad

Trending

Complete levels by securing all of the listed items (Image via Roblox)

Each level begins with the game presenting a unique environment filled with hundreds of visual elements. A checklist of items is displayed on your screen, and your task is to find and click on each of them. When an item is correctly identified and clicked, it's marked as found.

Ad

Some levels are timed, adding pressure and urgency, while others allow for a more leisurely pace, encouraging thorough exploration. Hints are sometimes available for free and are otherwise paid, offering assistance when you're stuck. These should be used wisely, as they may be limited.

Pet Eggs and daily rewards

Hatch pets for more earnings (Image via Roblox)

You can also hatch pets by purchasing their eggs from either the in-game shop using Stars earned by completing levels or via daily rewards. Pets are crucial because they add a multiplier on the Stars earned per map, and the rarer the Pet, the higher the multiplier. The exclusive Pet Eggs in the in-game shop usually carry the highest multiplier and are the rarest.

Ad

Daily rewards (Image via Roblox)

The daily rewards reset every day and are crucial for you to advance quickly in the game. These rewards can be Stars, Pet Eggs, Boosters, and much more.

Ad

Also check: Italian Brainrot Challenge: A beginner's guide

Rebirthing

Rebirths in Find Things (Image via Roblox)

Rebirthing is a complex yet fairly straightforward mechanic in the game. It can be done after completing all the levels. This will reset any progress on all of the maps and not anything else. It also increases the amount of Stars earned per map completion and makes finding items slightly tougher with each rebirth.

Ad

Cosmetics and in-game store

Cosmetics in Find Things (Image via Roblox)

You can also acquire cosmetics like player trails by clicking on the button next to the Pets icon on the left side of your game screen. They don't affect gameplay, but they do add to the aesthetic and add a trail behind the player to make the gameplay more fun visually.

Ad

The in-game shop in Find Things (Image via Roblox)

The in-game shop may offer exclusive packs containing seasonal items, like the Easter Bundle, as shown in the image above, which consists of gamepasses like 2x Speed, 2x Money, Extra Hints, and more.

Ad

Also check: Blox Fruits Stat Reset codes

FAQs about Find Things

Can I play Find Things with friends?

Yes, the game's servers support multiplayer mode; however, each player has to find objects individually to complete a particular stage.

How often are new stages added?

The developers periodically update the game with new levels and challenges. Keep an eye on the game's page for updates.

What should I do if I encounter a bug?

If you experience any issues, you can report them through the game's official page or contact the developers directly via their official Discord server.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Ram Gandhi Arpit has acquired a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications, and is currently a writer for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda. He specializes in comprehensive beginner Roblox guides and code articles featuring the latest and tested codes for trending games.



His articles are fast approaching the six million mark in total reads, simply because he takes great care in verifying information from reliable sources, such as his own playthroughs, social media platforms and community forums like X, Discord, and Reddit, and lastly the game's official patch notes.



Arpit enjoys playing video games like Valorant, Minecraft, and of course Roblox. Nevertheless, he knew that gaming was his calling from the moment he first played Contra and Duck Hunt. Beyond gaming, Arpit is also a tech enthusiast who stays updated on the latest developments in the industry.



When he’s not working, you'll find him swinging through the virtual streets of Harlem as your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, headbobbing to some of the finest tunes from all genres, or sleeping. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024