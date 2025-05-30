Italian Brainrot Challenge: A beginner's guide

Italian Brainrot Challenge is a Roblox experience that immerses you in the surreal world of the Italian brainrot memes that have recently taken over the internet. You must navigate through a series of challenges, making choices based on audio cues and images. The game requires you to complete the levels with varying difficulties and reach the end for a secret Easter egg.

This article will offer a concise guide to understand the premise of the game and its mechanics, and help you finish the game easily.

A beginner's guide to Italian Brainrot Challenge

Getting started

Main lobby in Italian Brainrot Challenge (Image via Roblox)

Upon loading into the game, you will spawn in the main lobby, where you must click the red button for sound. The sound indicates which door is correct, and you have to go through the picture of the meme played when you press the button. You will also notice a bunch of power-ups and a coins leaderboard that shows who's currently leading in the amount of coins amassed.

Primary gameplay

Gameplay screenshot from Italian Brainrot Challenge (Image via Roblox)

The game draws inspiration from the Italian Brainrot meme trend, which is characterized by AI-generated images and nonsensical Italian phrases. These memes often feature bizarre characters like "Tralalero Tralala," "Lirili Larila," or "Bombardiro Crocodilo," combining elements of surrealism and internet humor.

The primary objective of all players is to choose the correct door based on the audio cues played when the red button is pressed. Selecting the wrong door may lead to setbacks like restarting from the start point of the difficulty level, while the correct choice allows progression to the next door or level.

Completing the obby

Completing the obby in Italian Brainrot Challenge (Image via Roblox)

After successfully answering all the questions correctly, you will arrive at an obstacle course or an obby. The obby itself is quite easy, but beginners might still struggle to complete it. There is also an option to skip the obby and finish the game once and for all by paying a few Robux, but that is not recommended since completing the obby adds to the fun.

Hidden easter egg at the end

The amusement park at the end of the obby in Italian Brainrot Challenge (Image via Roblox)

Once you successfully beat the obstacle course, an amusement park awaits you. In the amusement park, you can change your player speeds, morph into different brainrot characters, play mini-games with your friends and other players, and roam around and experience the fun zone.

In-game shop and gamepasses

Gamepasses in Italian Brainrot Challenge (Image via Roblox)

From the game's in-house shop, you can purchase exclusive gamepasses in exchange for Robux to add effects to the player in-game like ultra speed, gravity-defying jumping abilities, and the costliest one that combines both of them for a slightly discounted price.

Morphing in Italian Brainrot Challenge (Image via Roblox)

The in-game shop also features Morphs that let you transform into your beloved meme character, including but not limited to Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Trippi Troppi. These morphs can be purchased from Coins as well as by spending Robux in the game.

FAQs about Italian Brainrot Challenge

Is this game suitable for all ages?

Yes, the game is designed for a wide audience, but players should be aware of the internet meme culture it references.

Are there any in-game purchases?

The game may offer cosmetic items or enhancements for purchase, but core gameplay remains accessible to all players.

Where can I find more information or report issues?

To find more information or to report issues, players can visit the game's official Discord server or their official page on Roblox.

