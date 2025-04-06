Fisch Animal Event Guide: Bestiary, Octophant Boss, and more

Fisch's latest update features a brand-new event where you can catch a unique mutation of fish that are half aquatic and half animal. This blend came into existence thanks to Dr. Glimmerfin's assistant, Dr. Blackfin, who spilled some experimental chemicals into the sea.

Ad

So, if you are hunting for these bizarre creatures, we have the list of these fish-animal hybrids and details about their spawn time to help you out.

A brief guide about the Animal event in Fisch

This NPC on Moosewood Island will tell you about what happened (Image via Roblox)

The mutated fish-animal hybrids can only be found in the Animal Pool, which spawns randomly in the game. Since the pool spawns in both the first and second seas, you can start fishing for the creatures whenever the server-wide event triggers. Once this happens, the game will send out the "An Animal Pool has spawned near [landmark name]" notification.

Ad

Trending

The pool will have an orange light beam (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Immediately spawn your boat and set sail towards this location to find the Animal Pool. You will also find an orange light bean near its center, allowing you to easily identify it. It is also worth noting that the first and second seas have separate bestiary for the pool, so you must fish in both locations to complete it.

Ad

Complete first sea animal fish bestiary

Fish Rarity Bait Time Weather Season Mained Lionfish Limited Fish Head N/A Clear Summer Cluckfin Limited Flakes N/A Clear Summer Duckfin Tuna Limited Flakes N/A Clear Spring Zebrafishlet Limited Insect N/A Foggy Autumn Salmoose Limited Truffle Worm N/A Clear Winter Piglet Pike Limited Shrimp N/A Rain Autumn Seacow Limited Shark Head N/A Windy Summer Porcu Fish Limited Squid N/A Rainy Winter Piranhamunk Limited Minnow N/A Foggy Spring

Ad

Complete second sea animal fish bestiary

Fish Rarity Bait Time Weather Season Capybass Limited Seaweed N/A Clear Autumn Pengwhal Limited Squid N/A Clear Winter Racuda Limited bagel N/A Rainy Autumn Parrotfish Limited Crystal Bananas N/A Windy Summer Kittyfish Limited Fish Head N/A Clear Winter Minnowse Limited Flakes N/A Foggy Spring Crocokoi Limited Minnow N/A Foggy Autumn Krabbit Limited Shrimp N/A Clear Spring Siren Sheep Limited Seaweed N/A Foggy Autumn

Ad

Also check: A Beginner's Guide to Anime Power

Where to find the Octophant boss in the game

The Octophant only spawns in this special pool (Image via Fisch Wiki)

While most of the Animal event fish can be caught in the Animal Pool, you must wait for the special Octophant Pool to spawn to reel in the Octophant boss. The other factor making it challenging to find is that the pool only spawns in the second sea, so players under level 250 have no chance of finding it.

Ad

Once this happens, you will receive the "An Elephant Octopus has spawned near [landmark name]". When you reach the location, you will find a big pool with a huge elephant in its center. However, this will all be covered in a bubble and players must catch 25 fish collectively from the pool to fully unlock it.

Below is the complete list of fish that you can find in the Octophant Pool.

Fish Rarity Bait Time Weather Season Royal Tigerfish Limited Ember Berries N/A Clear Summer Orcanda Limited Sapphire Krill N/A Foggy Winter Slurpfloth Limited Fish Head N/A Rainy Winter Flameangler Limited Lagoon Leach N/A Windy Spring Sprimpanzee Limited Phantomleech N/A Foggy Spring Octophant Limited Golden Worm N/A Clear Summer

Ad

Catching all these fish will complete your Animal event bestiary 100%. This also means that you must level up and reach at least 250 to make this happen; otherwise, you will be stuck in the first sea without getting the chance to reel in the creatures from the other location.

Also check: Ghoul RE Blueprint Guide

FAQs about Fisch

Is the Animal event exclusive to the Second Sea in Fisch?

Ad

No, the event is not exclusive to the Second Sea.

Can a new player go to the second sea in Fisch?

No, you must be at least level 250 to reach the second sea.

Which bait is best suited to catch the Octophant in Fisch?

You must use the Golden Worm to catch the Octopant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024