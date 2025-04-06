Fisch Animal Event Guide: Bestiary, Octophant Boss, and more

Fisch's latest update features a brand-new event where you can catch a unique mutation of fish that are half aquatic and half animal. This blend came into existence thanks to Dr. Glimmerfin's assistant, Dr. Blackfin, who spilled some experimental chemicals into the sea.
So, if you are hunting for these bizarre creatures, we have the list of these fish-animal hybrids and details about their spawn time to help you out.
A brief guide about the Animal event in Fisch
The mutated fish-animal hybrids can only be found in the Animal Pool, which spawns randomly in the game. Since the pool spawns in both the first and second seas, you can start fishing for the creatures whenever the server-wide event triggers. Once this happens, the game will send out the "An Animal Pool has spawned near [landmark name]" notification.
Immediately spawn your boat and set sail towards this location to find the Animal Pool. You will also find an orange light bean near its center, allowing you to easily identify it. It is also worth noting that the first and second seas have separate bestiary for the pool, so you must fish in both locations to complete it.
Complete first sea animal fish bestiary
Complete second sea animal fish bestiary
Where to find the Octophant boss in the game
While most of the Animal event fish can be caught in the Animal Pool, you must wait for the special Octophant Pool to spawn to reel in the Octophant boss. The other factor making it challenging to find is that the pool only spawns in the second sea, so players under level 250 have no chance of finding it.
Once this happens, you will receive the "An Elephant Octopus has spawned near [landmark name]". When you reach the location, you will find a big pool with a huge elephant in its center. However, this will all be covered in a bubble and players must catch 25 fish collectively from the pool to fully unlock it.
Below is the complete list of fish that you can find in the Octophant Pool.
Catching all these fish will complete your Animal event bestiary 100%. This also means that you must level up and reach at least 250 to make this happen; otherwise, you will be stuck in the first sea without getting the chance to reel in the creatures from the other location.
FAQs about Fisch
Is the Animal event exclusive to the Second Sea in Fisch?
No, the event is not exclusive to the Second Sea.
Can a new player go to the second sea in Fisch?
No, you must be at least level 250 to reach the second sea.
Which bait is best suited to catch the Octophant in Fisch?
You must use the Golden Worm to catch the Octopant.
