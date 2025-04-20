Fisch Egg Hunt update patch notes

Fisch has released a brand new update featuring the Easter Egg Hunt event, prompting the community to explore all the islands in-game. The update also includes numerous bug fixes, changes to several fishing rods, and some gameplay mechanics.

Ad

This article features the complete patch notes for the Easter Egg Hunt event update.

Complete changelog of Fisch Egg Hunt event update

The Egg Hunt is the main focus of the update (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the update's main focus is the Easter Egg Hunt event. However, the developer has added and tweaked a variety of stuff alongside it. We have all the details about the update below for you to check out.

Ad

Trending

Egg Hunt Update

The Easter Bunny needs your help! Collect all 23 hidden eggs scattered across the seas.

The first 5,000 players to complete the hunt will receive our first LIMITED FREE UGC!

Egg Hunt Rewards

Unlock the exclusive Basket Boat and the Easter Rod (with special mutations!)

Sea 2 Rebuff System

Players can now rebuff their rods in Sea 2 for even stronger stats.

Enchant Altar Expansion

A new Enchant Altar appears in Sea 2, featuring brand-new enchantments!

Ad

Weekly Luck boosts

Every future update will now have a global Luck boost the day before launch!

Sea 2 New Entry Requirement

You must now be Level 100 to venture into Sea 2.

New Castaway Quest

Embark on a quest to earn the Brother Rod, your next step to greatness.

Egg Salesmen removed

All Egg Salesmen have been removed from the seas.

Major Rod and Enchant Buffs

We've powered up all rods and enchantments across the board!

Ad

Backpack optimization

Loading times improved; smoother, faster seas ahead!

Bug fixes

We've fixed a BUNCH of bugs and glitches, and will be working around the clock to empty our bug list!

Fixed a rare Northern Expedition 10 trillion ping bug.

Fixed favourite icon not showing on join (this was visual).

Also check: The complete Fisch Easter Egg Hunt event guide

A brief intro to the Easter Egg Hunt event

You will get rewards for collecting eggs (Image via Roblox)

The Easter Egg Hunt event requires you to find and collect 23 eggs scattered all across the map. They spawn on various islands as well as in the open ocean, making it time-consuming to collect all of them. To check your progress, click on the Egg icon on the right side of the screen.

Ad

You get various rewards for reaching certain milestones during the event. Below is a list of all the rewards you can obtain from the event:

An Easter egg bobber - This reward can be obtained by collecting 5 eggs.

This reward can be obtained by collecting 5 eggs. The Easter fishing rod - This reward gets unlocked by collecting 10 eggs.

This reward gets unlocked by collecting 10 eggs. Easter Basket Boat - To unlock this reward, you must collect 20 eggs.

To unlock this reward, you must collect 20 eggs. The limited UGC - You obtain this reward for collecting 23 eggs and being among the first 5000 players to do so.

Ad

Also check: How to get the Crown UGC in Fisch

FAQs about Fisch

How to get the Easter Basket Boat in Fisch

You can obtain this boat by collecting 20 eggs in the Easter Egg Hunt event.

How to get the limited UGC in Fisch

The UGC unlocks once you collect 23 eggs.

Are there Easter Egg Hunt eggs in the second sea in Fisch?

Yes, some of the eggs are in the second sea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024