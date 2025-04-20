Fisch Egg Hunt update patch notes

Fisch has released a brand new update featuring the Easter Egg Hunt event, prompting the community to explore all the islands in-game. The update also includes numerous bug fixes, changes to several fishing rods, and some gameplay mechanics.
This article features the complete patch notes for the Easter Egg Hunt event update.
Complete changelog of Fisch Egg Hunt event update
As stated, the update's main focus is the Easter Egg Hunt event. However, the developer has added and tweaked a variety of stuff alongside it. We have all the details about the update below for you to check out.
Egg Hunt Update
- The Easter Bunny needs your help! Collect all 23 hidden eggs scattered across the seas.
- The first 5,000 players to complete the hunt will receive our first LIMITED FREE UGC!
Egg Hunt Rewards
- Unlock the exclusive Basket Boat and the Easter Rod (with special mutations!)
Sea 2 Rebuff System
- Players can now rebuff their rods in Sea 2 for even stronger stats.
Enchant Altar Expansion
- A new Enchant Altar appears in Sea 2, featuring brand-new enchantments!
Weekly Luck boosts
- Every future update will now have a global Luck boost the day before launch!
Sea 2 New Entry Requirement
- You must now be Level 100 to venture into Sea 2.
New Castaway Quest
- Embark on a quest to earn the Brother Rod, your next step to greatness.
Egg Salesmen removed
- All Egg Salesmen have been removed from the seas.
Major Rod and Enchant Buffs
- We've powered up all rods and enchantments across the board!
Backpack optimization
- Loading times improved; smoother, faster seas ahead!
Bug fixes
- We've fixed a BUNCH of bugs and glitches, and will be working around the clock to empty our bug list!
- Fixed a rare Northern Expedition 10 trillion ping bug.
- Fixed favourite icon not showing on join (this was visual).
A brief intro to the Easter Egg Hunt event
The Easter Egg Hunt event requires you to find and collect 23 eggs scattered all across the map. They spawn on various islands as well as in the open ocean, making it time-consuming to collect all of them. To check your progress, click on the Egg icon on the right side of the screen.
You get various rewards for reaching certain milestones during the event. Below is a list of all the rewards you can obtain from the event:
- An Easter egg bobber - This reward can be obtained by collecting 5 eggs.
- The Easter fishing rod - This reward gets unlocked by collecting 10 eggs.
- Easter Basket Boat - To unlock this reward, you must collect 20 eggs.
- The limited UGC - You obtain this reward for collecting 23 eggs and being among the first 5000 players to do so.
FAQs about Fisch
How to get the Easter Basket Boat in Fisch
You can obtain this boat by collecting 20 eggs in the Easter Egg Hunt event.
How to get the limited UGC in Fisch
The UGC unlocks once you collect 23 eggs.
Are there Easter Egg Hunt eggs in the second sea in Fisch?
Yes, some of the eggs are in the second sea.
