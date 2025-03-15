Fisch Lucky Event (St Patrick's Day) Quest update patch notes

Fisch's latest update celebrates St Patrick's Day with a brand-new event and various new items that players can explore and obtain. While the update's content might seem small, the event will keep you busy for quite some time. You can also participate in the Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition event.

Ad

Meanwhile, you can check out the complete patch notes of the Lucky Event update down below.

The complete changelog of the Fisch Lucky Event update

You can find the new event on Moosewood Island (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the main part of the update is the Lucky Quest Event. Apart from this, the developer has also released some bug fixes and a list of new items that you can obtain in the game. You can read the complete update log below with all the details.

Ad

Trending

New additions

St Patrick's Day Event is here

2X LUCK FOR THE WEEKEND

Clover McRich needs your help to find his lost brothers—can you reunite them?

HOURLY LUCKY CHEST—a lucky chest has been added!

NEW LUCKY ROD—boost your fishing luck like never before!

LUCKY POT BOAT (F2P!)—a brand-new free boat to sail in style!

2 NEW LUCKY MUTATIONS

NEW LUCKY BAIT

LUCKY LIMITED POOL

HOTBAR AUTOSAVE

Bug Fixes

Reel Cancelling Bug Fixed (AltTab fix)

Luck Event appears more often

SFX Fixes

Admin Fixes

Data Conversion Fixes

Ad

Also check: Complete Fisch Lucky Quest Event Guide

How to start the Lucky Event in the game

Talk to the NPC to start the event (Image via Roblox)

To start and explore the Lucky Event, head over to Moosewood Island. You will find the event's banner on the small island near the Shipwright NPC. Simply hop over and talk to Clover McRich to hear his sad tale. His brothers have turned into fish and now you must reel them out to turn them back into humans.

Ad

To do so, you must wait for the server-wide Lucky Event to trigger and then set sail for the special pool. You will receive the "A Lucky Event has just Begun" notification when this happens. Unfortunately, the pool spawns at random locations across the map.

The pool spawns at random locations (Image via Roblox)

To find it, look for a big rainbow hovering above the water and a hat belonging to one of the brothers. Immediately start fishing because the pool will disappear once a player catches the brother. If this happens, you must wait for the event to trigger again.

Ad

Also check: Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition Pet Simulator 99 Guide

FAQs about Fisch

Where is the Lucky Event in Fisch?

The event can be found on Moosewood Island.

Can you manually trigger the Lucky Event in Fisch?

No, you cannot manually trigger this event.

How many brothers do you need to fish to complete the Lucky Event in Fisch?

You must fish out five brothers to complete the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024