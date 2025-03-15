Fisch Lucky Event (St Patrick's Day) Quest update patch notes

Fisch's latest update celebrates St Patrick's Day with a brand-new event and various new items that players can explore and obtain. While the update's content might seem small, the event will keep you busy for quite some time. You can also participate in the Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition event.
Meanwhile, you can check out the complete patch notes of the Lucky Event update down below.
The complete changelog of the Fisch Lucky Event update
As stated, the main part of the update is the Lucky Quest Event. Apart from this, the developer has also released some bug fixes and a list of new items that you can obtain in the game. You can read the complete update log below with all the details.
New additions
- St Patrick's Day Event is here
- 2X LUCK FOR THE WEEKEND
- Clover McRich needs your help to find his lost brothers—can you reunite them?
- HOURLY LUCKY CHEST—a lucky chest has been added!
- NEW LUCKY ROD—boost your fishing luck like never before!
- LUCKY POT BOAT (F2P!)—a brand-new free boat to sail in style!
- 2 NEW LUCKY MUTATIONS
- NEW LUCKY BAIT
- LUCKY LIMITED POOL
- HOTBAR AUTOSAVE
Bug Fixes
- Reel Cancelling Bug Fixed (AltTab fix)
- Luck Event appears more often
- SFX Fixes
- Admin Fixes
- Data Conversion Fixes
How to start the Lucky Event in the game
To start and explore the Lucky Event, head over to Moosewood Island. You will find the event's banner on the small island near the Shipwright NPC. Simply hop over and talk to Clover McRich to hear his sad tale. His brothers have turned into fish and now you must reel them out to turn them back into humans.
To do so, you must wait for the server-wide Lucky Event to trigger and then set sail for the special pool. You will receive the "A Lucky Event has just Begun" notification when this happens. Unfortunately, the pool spawns at random locations across the map.
To find it, look for a big rainbow hovering above the water and a hat belonging to one of the brothers. Immediately start fishing because the pool will disappear once a player catches the brother. If this happens, you must wait for the event to trigger again.
FAQs about Fisch
Where is the Lucky Event in Fisch?
The event can be found on Moosewood Island.
Can you manually trigger the Lucky Event in Fisch?
No, you cannot manually trigger this event.
How many brothers do you need to fish to complete the Lucky Event in Fisch?
You must fish out five brothers to complete the event.
