Fisch not only features a variety of fishes spread across its vast map but also various other things like boats, fishing rods, and strange phenomena, such as the Lucky Pool. While some of the other phenomena — like the Strange Pool — are relatively easy to find and explore, the Lucky Pool is rarer.

Ad

With that in mind, this article shares all the necessary details about the Lucky Pool and mentions why it is so sought after in the game.

Everything you must know about the Lucky Pool in Fisch

The Lucky Pool spawns randomly and has no fixed location (Image via Roblox)

The Lucky Pool is a random phenomenon that you can spot due to a strange purple and yellow effect on the water. Unfortunately, this is a silent event, meaning the game will not notify you when it spawns. This makes it extremely hard to find.

Ad

Trending

There is no fixed time or spot for this pool to spawn. Hence, you must keep exploring different regions of the map and hope to get lucky. However, the grind is worth the effort since fishing in the Lucky Pool gives you a whopping 55% luck boost, which stacks on top of other luck boosts that you might have.

This includes the server luck boost as well as the one you get from your fishing rod. However, since you cannot predict its spawn, you have no fixed way of utilizing this feature in the game. To make things even more challenging, you force this event to trigger using totems.

Ad

Also check: Fisch Lucky Quest Event Guide

Is fishing in the Lucky Pool worth it?

The Lucky Pool is mostly useful if it spawns in a good location (Image via Roblox)

While the 55% luck boost seems appealing, it mostly depends on where the Lucky Pool spawns. For example, if you're a mid to high-level player and the pool spawns in the Moosewood Pool, then it is not worth the effort since you won't get anything of high value. However, this will work out well for a beginner.

Ad

Hence, finding the Lucky Pool is not the parameter but where you find it. This is why we recommend changing your fishing spots and exploring different parts of the map. If you're lucky, you might come across the pool in one of the better locations, like the Grand Reef or Ancient Isles.

If you're already a high-level player, you should spend your time fishing for the Megalodon or other valuable fish. The Lucky Pool is more useful for players who are low on resources, don't have good fishing rods, and must depend on such a phenomenon to boost their luck.

Ad

Also check: Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition Pet Simulator 99 Guide

FAQs about Fisch

Where does the Lucky Pool spawn in Fisch?

The Lucky Pool doesn't have a fixed spawn location.

Can you trigger the Lucky Pool using a totem in Fisch?

No, you cannot trigger this event using a totem.

How much luck boost does the Lucky Pool give in Fisch?

You get a 55% luck boost when fishing in the Lucky Pool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024