Fisch Mosslurker guide: How to find and catch

In one of the most recent updates in Fisch, the developers have added a new titan creature called the Mosslurker. It is a part of the Apex Fish Hunts event that takes place in both the First and the Second Sea. While the Second Sea is ruled by the Apex Leviathan, you can find the Mosslurker haunting the ocean in the First Sea.

Hunting down the Mosslurker is extremely tough as it spawns globally at once, making it a challenge for every player to catch. To help you ease this issue, this article explains how to find and catch the Mosslurker in Fisch.

How to find and catch Mosslurker in Fisch

In this Roblox title, you can catch a Mosslurker only when a Mosslurker Pool appears on the map. This pool shows up every hour in the First Sea; that too globally. That means the Mosslurker Pool appears across all the servers at the same time. Once it is available, a server-wide notification will also pop up on the screen.

The Mosslurker pool (Image via Roblox)

The Mosslurker Pool spawns in random locations, refer to the server-wide notification for its location. Upon getting close to the pool, you will be able to see a bar indicating a certain number. This bar represents the catch limit of the Mosslurker in the current pool.

Each time a Mosslurker Pool appears, only 500 of these fish will be available in it globally. Once all the 500 Mosslurkers are caught, the pool will vanish and spawn again after an hour. Hop on your boat quickly and head toward the pool to catch it. For your reference, we have mentioned the best weather, time, season, and bait to increase your chances of catching the Mosslurker.

Best weather: Rain

Best time: Night

Best season: Any

Best bait: Shark Head

The Mosslurker (Image via Roblox)

By taking care of the above conditions, your chances of catching the Mosslurker will increase significantly. To boost this, use your best rod as this Apex fish inflicts a -95% progress speed. Ideally, the Ethereal Prism Rod is your best chance to catch this fish. With this fishing rod's infinite weight-carrying capacity, luck, and lure speed, you can easily catch the Mosslurker.

A general thing to remember is that selling this fish can earn you lots of money. Even an average-sized Mosslurker (250,000 kg) can be sold for 375,000 C$ at the merchant.

FAQs

When does the Mosslurker Pool spawn in Fisch?

The Mosslurker Pool spawns every hour in the First Sea globally.

What is the Mosslurker worth in Fisch?

You can sell an average-sized Mosslurker for 375,000 C$ in this game.

What is Mosslurker's favorite bait in Fisch?

Your chances of catching a Mosslurker are higher if you use the Shark Head bait.

