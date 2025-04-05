How to catch Sea Leviathan in Fisch

Just like the Whale and Orca Migration events, there is now a Sea Leviathan hunt event in Fisch. During this, you can catch an exotic fish called the Sea Leviathan that weighs more than 2,000 kg. A fish of such great weight and size can be sold for a decent amount of money. Even if we put the monetary benefits aside, catching it is essential to complete your bestiary.

Ad

You must know how to catch the Sea Leviathan in Fisch. To help with that, we have explained its spawn details and other necessary information in this guide.

How to find and catch the Sea Leviathan in Fisch

To catch a Sea Leviathan, head over to the Second Sea area. You can reach there by beating the Cthulu boss enemy that spawns in the Crypt of the Green One, Terrapin. Once you are in the Second Sea, you will have to wait for the Sea Leviathan hunt event to begin.

Ad

Trending

Sadly, there is no server-wide notification that will let you know when this event is active. Hence, you will have to figure out how and when it begins so you can catch the Sea Leviathan. It should be noted that the Sea Leviathan hunt event has a 5% chance to begin when it's foggy and nighttime. Thankfully, there are totems that you can use to manipulate this condition and possibly start the hunt.

Ad

The Sea Leviathan hunt event (Image via Roblox)

To make it foggy, you can use the Smokescreen Totem, and to make it nighttime, you can use the Sundial Totem. Keep using these until the Sea Leviathan hunt begins. You will know it has begun once pink boxes appear in the ocean. These are intentionally placed in the ocean to tell you about the direction of the Sea Leviathan.

Ad

Follow the pink crates to find the Sea Leviathan (Image via Roblox | YouTube@UnoTwo)

Basically, there are multiple pink boxes and if you follow them, you will eventually find the Sea Leviathan. The area in which you can catch this exotic fish will be highlighted in the sea, irrespective of whether you are using a Radar. Remember, it is tough catching this fish so make sure you are carrying the best fishing rod with you.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

To ensure a smooth catch, you can use baits like the Luminous Larva that increase your resiliency and luring speed. You especially need it because when your bobber hooks this fish, your progress speed will be reduced by 90%. It is strongly advised to use a decent fishing rod like the Ethereal Prism Rod, Heaven's Rod, or the Free Spirit Rod to catch it.

A general thing to remember is that the Sea Leviathan will despawn after 15 minutes if no one catches it. Moreover, there may be only a single Sea Leviathan floating in the water, but multiple players can catch it at once. Upon catching it, a cutscene will begin, after which this fish will appear in your inventory and the Open Ocean Bestiary in Fisch.

Ad

FAQs

Where is the Sea Leviathan located in Fisch?

You can find the Sea Leviathan in the Open Ocean during the Sea Leviathan hunt event.

How much is Sea Leviathan worth in Fisch?

An average Sea Leviathan can be sold for 14,350 C$ at the merchant NPC.

What are the conditions for spawning a Sea Leviathan in Fisch?

You can spawn a Sea Leviathan when the weather is foggy and it is nighttime on the server. The Sea Leviathan will spawn once pink boxes appear in the ocean.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024