How to complete Open Ocean Bestiary in Fisch

In Fisch, the Open Ocean is a vast portion of the sea where you can catch fish. This spot is located in the Second Sea, which you can reach after beating the Cthulu boss. You can catch unique fish like the secret Psychedelic Frogfish and Sea Leviathan here. Similarly, there are 21 other fish you can catch to complete the Open Ocean bestiary.

Ad

Completing the bestiary is very rewarding as you get a generous amount of XP and Embercoins - a currency exclusive to the Second Sea. To help you acquire both of these currencies, we have given the ideal weather, time, date, and bait to catch all fish in the Open Ocean.

How to catch all Open Ocean fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

The Sea Traveler NPC (Image via Roblox)

The Open Ocean is located in the Second Sea, and you can reach it only after defeating the Cthulu boss. You can find this boss by heading over to the western side of Terrapin. Here, you can talk to an NPC called the Sea Traveler, who is standing in front of a cave wall. You must get past this wall to enter the Crypt of the Green One, where the Cthulu boss spawns.

Ad

Trending

Speak with this NPC to access the Cthulu boss area (Image via Roblox)

In the Crypt of the Green One, you will find a passage locked behind a big iron gate. To open this gate, you must speak with the NPC standing in front of it. You can then go to the other side of the passage to access the Cthulu boss chamber. Note that you must be on level 200 or more to cross the passage. If you are below the specified level, the NPCs standing there will burn you down.

Ad

To defeat Cthulu, you must use the Keeper's Torch found in the boss chamber. Once you have done that, the Second Sea will be permanently unlocked. Like Moosewood, Waveborne is the starter island in the Second Sea. From here, you must get past every island to reach the Open Ocean.

Upon reaching the Open Ocean, you can use the following table to catch every fish.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Rock Gunnel Rain Night Spring Shrimp Hogchoker Clear Day Summer Sapphire Krill Pupfish Windy Day Summer Mist Worms Black Swallower Rain Night Winter Minnow Warty Angler Foggy Night Autumn Crystal Bananas Four Eyes Fish Windy None Spring Lagoon Leech Boarfish Rain Night Winter Ember Berries Snipefish Foggy Day Autumn Flakes Lumpclinger Windy Day Summer Gale Grub Fangtooth Rain Night Spring Lushrooms Telescopefish Clear Night Winter Squid Sarcastic Fringehead Rain Day Autumn Gale Grub Snakehead Windy Night Summer Minnow Knifefish Foggy Night Spring Lagoon Leech Velvet Belly Lanternshark Foggy Night Winter Crystal Bananas Bigfin Squid Foggy Night Autumn Crystal Bananas Pelican Eel Rain Day Spring Mist Worms Tripod Fish Clear Day Winter Sapphire Krill X-ray Tetra Windy Day Summer Sapphire Krill Sea Leviathan Foggy None Spring Luminous Larva Psychedelic Frogfish Foggy Day Autumn Luminous Larva Toilet Fish Clear Day Summer Mist Worms Dogefin Clear Night Winter Mist Worms

Ad

Upon catching all 23 fish in this area, you will complete the Open Ocean Bestiary. Doing so will reward you with 2000 XP, 2000 E$, and a badge called "Bestiary; Sea 2 Open Ocean."

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

FAQs

Where is the Sea Traveler's location in Fisch?

You can find the Sea Traveler on the western side of Terrapin.

What does the Sea Traveler do in Fisch?

Once you have defeated the Cthulu boss, you can speak with the Sea Traveler to teleport to the Second Sea.

Ad

How many fish are there in the Open Ocean in Fisch?

You can catch a total of 23 exclusive fish in the Open Ocean.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024