Fisch Octophant Hunt guide

The Octophant Hunt in Fisch is a rarer version of the regular Animal Pool from where you can catch a plethora of mutated animals. More importantly, you need to catch every fish that spawns during this hunt to complete the Octophant Bestiary. It is a limited bestiary that will disappear from the game on April 19, 2025. Hence, you only have a handful of days to complete the Octophant Hunt.

Ad

If you are unsure about how to catch the Octophant and complete the bestiary, this guide is for you. We have highlighted everything you need to know about spawning the Octophant and catching it in Fisch.

How to catch an Octophant in Fisch

In this experience, the Octophant Pool can only spawn in the Second Sea. To access this area, you will have to beat the Cthulu boss in the Crypt of the Green One. It is a hidden area in Terrapin that you can access by passing through the wall behind the Sea Traveler NPC. To know how to reach the Second Sea, check out our guide on how to find and beat the Cthulu boss.

Ad

Trending

The Octophant Pool (Image via Roblox | YouTube@DatBrian)

Once you have beaten the Cthulu boss, you will unlock the Second Sea permanently. In this region, the Animal Pool spawns every 30 minutes and despawns after five minutes or so. For an Octophant Pool to spawn, you will have to be extremely lucky. It usually spawns when it is rainy on the map. Hence, you need to manipulate the weather using totems to increase your chances of summoning an Octophant Pool.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

In this experience, you can use the Tempest Totem to possibly summon rain. Since the chances of this pool spawning are low, you will have to use multiple Tempest Totems to get this job done. Once the Octophant Pool has spawned, a server-wide message revealing its location will appear on the map.

You can follow the location mentioned in the message to find and catch the Octophant. You will know it's an Octophant if you see a huge creature resembling a half-elephant and half-octopus appear on the map. Moreover, it is also covered in a huge bubble that you need to burst before catching this mutated fish.

Ad

The Octophant (Image via Roblox | YouTube@DatBrian)

To successfully catch the Octophant, you will have to catch a total of 25 fish in the Octophant Pool. Catching each fish will reduce the bubble's health bar, gradually making the Octophant vulnerable. Once you have caught 25 fish, the bubble will burst and you can catch this exotic fish.

Ad

It should be noted that an Octophant's favorite season is Summer and its favorite bait is a Golden Worm. Fulfill both of these conditions to catch the Octophant easily.

You can catch the following fish from the Octophant Pool to complete the bestiary:

Name Weather Time Season Bait Slurpfloth Rain None Winter Fish Head Orcanda Foggy None Winter Sapphire Krill Royal Tigerfish Clear None Summer Ember Berries Shrimpanzee Foggy None Spring Phantom Leech Flamangler Windy None Spring Lagoon Leech

Ad

Also check: Fisch Orca Migration Hunt guide

FAQs

Where is the Sea Traveler in Fisch?

You can find the Sea Traveler on the western side of Terrapin.

How much is the Octophant worth in Fisch?

You can sell an average-size Octophant for a total of 29,700 C$ at the merchant.

How do I catch an Octophant in Fisch?

You can catch an Octophant from the Octophant Pool that only spawns in the Second Sea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024