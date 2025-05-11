Fisch Treasure Island guide

Roblox Fisch consistently rolls out updates that introduce new quests, bestiaries, and features. Recently, a secret landmark called Treasure Island was added to the game, along with a related questline. The new area can only be accessed by interacting with a particular NPC and then being transported by a whale.

Treasure Island has its own bestiary and houses new NPCs, including an Event Appraiser. Venturing to this new location can be highly lucrative, but you must understand the intricacies of reaching it. This guide will help you get to your destination.

How to get the Treasure Island quest in Fisch

The Crazy Man NPC (Image via Roblox)

Treasure Island can only be accessed from the Second Sea in Fisch. To start its related questline, you must speak to the Crazy Man NPC in the Isle of New Beginnings. The bald character wearing a brown shirt and trousers can be found pointing towards the sea at the coordinates X:-470, Y:83, Z:378.

The Crazy Man will talk about a "great whale" and how its appearance could begin their journey. Additionally, they will warn you that the whale could appear when you least expect it.

Also check: How to reach the Second Sea in Fisch

How to reach the Treasure Island in Roblox Fisch

The Golden Whale (Image via Roblox)

Reaching the Treasure Island landmark requires you to wait for the Golden Whale. The creature spawns near the Isle of New Beginnings during Rainy weather. To summon the said weather condition and fast-track your progress, you can use a Tempest Totem, which can be purchased in Terrapin Island for 2,000C$.

Once the whale appears in this Roblox game, speak to the Crazy Man again. Then, head toward the creature via a gilder or by swimming. You will be teleported to the interior of the whale and must wait for it to take you to Treasure Island.

While in the Whale Interior, speak to the Whale Merchant and buy the new Merchant Rod for 20,000E$ as well as different types of baits. There is also an option to fish from the pool inside the whale.

Also check: All Lobster locations in Fisch

How to finish the Treasure Island quest

The Treasure Rod has infinite Max Kg (Image via Roblox)

To complete the Treasure Island quest, go back to the Isle of New Beginnings and speak to the Crazy Man. The NPC will express his gratitude for discovering the secret island, and then reward you with the Treasure Rod. Currently, completing the Crazy Man's questline is the only way to get the fishing rod.

FAQs about the Treasure Island quest

When does the Golden Whale, as part of the Treasure Island quest, spawn in Roblox Fisch?

The Golden Whale spawns in the Isle of New Beginnings during Rainy weather.

How much time do players have to get on the Golden Whale?

Players only have five minutes to get into the Golden Whale once it spawns in the game. A timer on top of the whale indicates its departure time for Treasure Island.

How do I leave Treasure Island in Roblox Fisch?

You can leave Treasure Island by interacting with the same Golden Whale that carried you to this location.

