Fisch Treasure Maps guide: How to get and fix

Treasure Maps are unique items that enrich the resource-collection aspect of Roblox Fisch. Introduced in the Forsaken Shores update, these maps direct you to Treasure Chests that could be on the ground and underwater. Such chests contain items like Totems and Relics as well as powerful fishing rods.

Although Treasure Maps have a low spawn rate in this Roblox game, they provide an exciting treasure-seeking experience. Here's everything you need to know about these coveted maps.

How to get Treasure Maps in Roblox Fisch

A fixed Treasure Map in the game (Image via Roblox)

Treasure Maps can only be obtained through fishing in this game. You cannot purchase them from any in-game store or acquire them through trading. Furthermore, the spawn rate of such maps is unaffected by location, weather conditions, and the day/night cycle, making it a rare find overall.

For every 160 catches, you can expect to get at least one Treasure Map. The base odds of finding the item can be increased using the Sunken Rod, which can be found in Treasure Chests.

Also check: Fisch Treasure Island guide

How to fix and use Treasure Maps in Fisch

Speak to NPC Jack Marrow to fix maps (Image via Roblox)

Once you obtain a Treasure Map in Fisch, you'll witness coordinates written in red. A few coordinates would be missing and instead marked by a "??" symbol. You must rely on the non-playable character named Jack Marrow to fix the map.

Jack Marrow can be found inside a cave in the Forsaken Shores location. To locate the character and get a Treasure Map fixed, follow these steps:

Visit the Forsaken Shores location.

Head towards the Merchant and then take the path on your right. You'll identify it by the slanting green pasture.

Continue moving along the path till you find a ladder on your left. Climb the ladder and then the other two ladders that lead you up the mountain.

You'll see the opening of a cave with NPC Jack Marrow inside it. Use the ladder that leads downwards to reach the character.

Hold a Treasure Map, interact with the NPC, and then pick the "Can you fix my map?" option. Fixing a map requires only 250C$.

After speaking with NPC Jack Marrow (X:-2827, Y:214, Z:1521) and getting a map fixed, you can search for the Treasure Chest using a GPS in Roblox Fisch.

Also check: All fishing nets in Fisch

What is the best way to get Treasure Maps as a beginner?

Treasure Chests can be found underwater (Image via Roblox)

While the Sunken Rod drastically improves your chances of obtaining a Treasure Map, it is an exceptionally rare item. Beginners can use the Rapid Rod as an alternative for farming maps. It can be bought from Roslit Bay for 14,000C$.

The Rapid Rod has an incredible Lure Speed, allowing new players to catch fish fast in Moosewood. Since fish offer the least resistance in the starter area, newbies can catch up to five fish every minute and gradually get closer to hooking a Treasure Map.

FAQs about Treasure Maps in Fisch

What is the best fishing rod for obtaining Treasure Maps?

The Sunken Rod gives the best chances of acquiring Treasure Maps. With every 10 catches, the chances of obtaining a Treasure Map increase by 25%.

Can I sell Treasure Maps in Fisch?

No, the maps cannot be sold to any NPC. They only disappear from your inventory after collecting the Treasure Chest from its specified coordinates.

How many Treasure Maps can be stored in the inventory?

Players can store up to 10 Treasure Maps in their inventory, regardless of whether they have been fixed by Jack Marrow or not.

