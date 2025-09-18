Fish it!: All equipment in the game

Your choice of equipment (like Fishing Rods and Bobbers) in Fish It! is crucial, and expensive variants add traits and boosts that can benefit your gameplay. In this title, your goal is to catch rare fish and become the richest by selling them. To help with this, there are a plethora of Fishing Rods and Bobbers available, and it's important to know how they perform to be able to choose the best ones for your playthrough.

Here's a comprehensive guide on all the different equipment in Fish It!, covering their traits and features, to help you choose wisely.

All Fishing Rods in Fish It!

Players can choose from 15 types of fishing rods (Image via Roblox)

To provide an overview, the primary objective in this game is for players to catch the rarest fish and earn the most money. There are a total of 15 Fishing Rods in Fish It!; while some can be unlocked using cash, there are limited ones that can only be purchased if you buy the Gamepasses. Here is the list of all Fishing Rods in Fish It!

Name Price Luck Speed Weight Acquisition Starter Rod 0$ 0% 0% 10 kg Entering the game Luck Rod 250$ 50% 2% 15 kg Rod Stores Carbon Rod 900$ 30% 4% 20kg Rod Stores Grass Rod 1.500$ 55% 5% 250kg Rod Store Demascus Rod 3.000$ 80% 4% 400kg Rod Store Ice Rod 5.000$ 60% 7% 750kg Rod Store Lava Rod 0$ 30% 2% 100kg Kohana Volcano NPC Lucky Rod 15.000$ 140% 7% 5.000kg Rod Store Midnight Rod 50.000$ 100% 10% 10.000kg Rod Store Steampunk Rod 215.000$ 175% 19% 25.000kg Rod Store Chrome Rod 437.000$ 229% 23% 190.000kg Rod Store Astral Rod 1.000.000$ 350% 43% 350.000kg Rod Store Angelic Rod - 180% 29% 75.000kg Gamepass Gold Rod - 110% 7% 800kg Gamepass Hyper Rod - 130% 13% 1.000kg Gamepass

All Bobblers in Fish It!

There are a total of eight bobbers in the game (Image via Roblox)

Bobbers are baits that attract fish in this Roblox experience. They have traits like Luck, Bonus XP, Mutation, and Shiny Chance. The game features nine options, of which eight can be purchased using in-game money from the NPC named Seth, found on Fisherman Island. Here is the list of all Bobbers in Fish It!

Bobbers Stats Price Starter Bait Luck: 0% 0$ Topwater Bait Luck: 8% 100$ Luck Bait Luck: 12% 1000$ Midnight Bait Luck: 22% 3,500 $ Nature Bait Luck: 45%

Bonus XP: 4% 83,500$ Chroma Bait Luck: 100% 290,000 $ Dark Matter Bait Luck: 160%

Bonus XP: 5%

Shiny Chance: 5% 630,000 $ Corrupt Bait Luck: 200%

Mutation Chance: 10%

Shiny Chance: 10% 1,150,000$ Aether Bait Luck: 240%

Mutation Chance: 20%

Shiny Chance: 20% 3,700,000$

What is Fish It!?

There's a wide variety of 5000 fish in this Roblox experience (Image via Roblox)

Fish It! is a fishing simulation title where you catch valuable and rare fish for profit. This game features eight islands, each with its own unique set of fish species, classified as Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, or Special. The higher the class of a fish, the more money you get for catching it.

To get started, complete the tutorial and get your first Fishing Rod and Bobber for free from the shop on the starter island. Then head to the pier to begin fishing. Hold the left mouse button to fill up the Luck meter. You can get rarer fish when the Luck meter lands on Perfect or Amazing, so aim and lock into the meter accordingly.

While Fish It! already has over 5,000 different varieties of fish, the game continues to regularly post new updates featuring new fish and equipment.

Check out: Pixel Blade: A beginner's guide.

FAQs on equipment in Fish It!

Which Uncommon rod can I get for free in the game?

You can get the Lava Rod for free after visiting the Konoha Volcano's NPC.

Which is the best fishing rod in the game?

The Astral Rod is the best in the title, with stats like 350% Luck, 43% Speed, and a weight of 350.000kg.

How much does the Aether Bait cost in Fish It!?

The Aether Bait costs 3,700,000$.

