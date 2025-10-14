Enchants help you power up your fishing rods in Roblox Fish It. When applied to any rod, these magical modifiers improve its stats, performance, or give it unique boosts. There are over 10 enchants in this simulator-style experience, but a rod can only hold two of them at a time.

Given their usefulness, it is essential to know the best enchants in Fish It. This tier list ranks each of them according to their offered benefits.

Ranking all the enchants in Roblox Fish It

Roll for the best enchants (Image via Roblox)

All available enchants in Fish It have been categorized into four tiers: S, A, B, and C. The S tier features the best enchants, while the D tier consists of those with underwhelming effects.

Tier Enchants S Leprechaun II, Mutation Hunter II A Leprechaun I, Mutation Hunter I, Empowered I, Prismatic I, Gold Digger I B Cursed I, Big Hunter I, XPerienced I, Stargazer I, Stormhunter I C Reeler I, Glistening I

Here's what each Fish It enchant offers:

Leprechaun II : +50% Luck

: +50% Luck Mutation Hunter II : 30% more chance for mutation

: 30% more chance for mutation Leprechaun I : +30% Luck

: +30% Luck Mutation Hunter I : 10% more chance for mutation

: 10% more chance for mutation Empowered I : +20% Luck and +10% faster reel speed

: +20% Luck and +10% faster reel speed Prismatic I : Rainbow boost activates with 10 less throws

: Rainbow boost activates with 10 less throws Gold Digger I : 10% chance to get Gold mutation

: 10% chance to get Gold mutation Cursed I : -75% Luck but +75% mutation chance

: -75% Luck but +75% mutation chance Big Hunter I : Makes fish 10% bigger

: Makes fish 10% bigger XPerienced I : 1.5x more XP from all fish catches

: 1.5x more XP from all fish catches Stargazer I : +60% Luck at night

: +60% Luck at night Stormhunter I : +80% Luck during rain

: +80% Luck during rain Reeler I : Reel in fish +7% faster

: Reel in fish +7% faster Glistening I: Increase chance of obtaining shiny fish by 10%

More enchants with powerful effects could be added in the next updates, upon which the tier list will be updated.

How to get first enchant on a fishing rod in Fish It

The Enchant Stone (Image via Roblox)

The Enchant Stone is essential for giving a fishing rod its first enchant. This upgrade item can be found anywhere, but it is most common in the waters of the Esoteric Depths. You can also buy the stone with 29 Robux from the Shop.

After getting an Enchant Stone, go inside the cave in Esoteric Depths. Here, you'll find the Esoteric Gatekeeper. Give him 400 coins to access the elevator that leads to the area that has the enchantment altar.

To use the altar, equip the Enchant Stone and then place it by pressing the E. The game will subsequently assign a random enchant to your equipped rod.

How to get second enchant on a fishing rod in Fish It

The Temple Guardian (Image via Roblox)

To get the second enchant on a rod, you must have a Transcended Stone. This item is given by the Temple Guardian, located at the middle level of the pyramid in the Ancient Jungle.

Follow these steps to get a Transcended Stone:

Go to the Ancient Jungle island and find the Temple Guardian.

Open your inventory and equip a Secret-rarity fish.

Talk to the Temple Guardian by pressing the E key on PC.

Hit the "Proceed" option twice and the "Destroy Held Secret Fish" option.

You'll get a Transcended Stone, which will be stored in the "Items" section of your inventory.

After obtaining a Transcended Stone, place the item on the altar next to the Temple Guardian. You can complete this action by pressing the E key.

Once the stone is placed, the game will start rolling all the available enchants. After a few seconds, it will select one and assign it to your equipped fishing rod. Note that it is possible to get two similar enchants on a rod.

Also check: Latest Fish It codes

FAQs on Fish It

Which are the best enchants?

Leprechaun II and Mutation Hunter II are the best enchants.

Does getting a second enchant remove the first?

No. The second enchant does not affect the first in any way.

Are enchant benefits stackable?

Yes, the boost or effect provided by the first enchant is stackable with the second.

