Fish It fishing rods tier list

Roblox Fish It is a cozy simulator where you're tasked with filling your fish bestiary, all the while exploring different islands. You can catch fish of varied shapes, weights, and sizes to either sell them for money or finish quests. To truly maximize your hauls and obtain rare sea creatures like the Orca and Crystal Crab, you must stay informed about the best fishing rods in this game.

This tier list tells you about the hierarchy of fishing rods, so that you can prioritize acquiring the top ones in Fish It.

Ranking all fishing rods in Roblox Fish It

Fishing Rods in the Joe's Rods shop (Image via Roblox)

There are 23 fishing rods in Fish It at the time of this writing. Three of them, namely Angelic Rod, Gold Rod, and Hyper Rod, are exclusively available via the Gamepass. Others need to be purchased from the Shop or acquired as a quest completion reward.

Each fishing rod has been assigned one of the following tiers based on its stats and usefulness:

Tier S : Solid fishing rods that can help you catch the rarest fish with relative ease.

: Solid fishing rods that can help you catch the rarest fish with relative ease. Tier A : Powerful rods but with lesser stats than those in Tier S. Nonetheless, they are easier to obtain, as all can be found in the store.

: Powerful rods but with lesser stats than those in Tier S. Nonetheless, they are easier to obtain, as all can be found in the store. Tier B : Good for mid-game players. Their provided Luck is above the 100% mark.

: Good for mid-game players. Their provided Luck is above the 100% mark. Tier C : Decent rods for beginners. However, they have low Luck and Weight, which is why you should look for better alternatives.

: Decent rods for beginners. However, they have low Luck and Weight, which is why you should look for better alternatives. Tier D: Poor rods with little to no stat advantages. Try to use the ones mentioned in higher tiers to improve your fish-catching efficiency.

Here's where each fishing rod ranks in Roblox Fish It.

Tier Fishing Rods S Ares Rod, Angler Rod, Bamboo Rod, Element Rod, Ghostfinn Rod A Astral Rod, Chrome Rod, Fluorescent Rod, Hazmat Rod B Lucky Rod, Steampunk Rod, Midnight Rod, Angelic Rod, Gold Rod, Hyper Rod C Demascus Rod, Grass Rod, Ice Rod, Lava Rod D Carbon Rod, Starter Rod, Luck Rod, Toy Rod

Note that the tier list is subject to change. It will be updated whenever more rods are introduced in future updates.

Best fishing rods in Roblox Fish It

The Ghostfinn Rod (Image via Roblox)

Ares, Angler, Bamboo, Element, and Ghostfinn are the top Fish It rods because of their high Luck and Weight stats. Using any of them improves your ability to catch rarer and larger fish from the sea.

Below are the stats of the best fishing rods:

Rod Luck Speed Weight Ares 455% 56% 400.000kg Angler 530% 71% 500.000kg Bamboo 760% 98% 500.000 kg Element 1111% 130% 900.000 kg Ghostfinn 610% 118% 600.000 kg

What does every stat mean in a fishing rod?

Know about every fishing rod stat (Image via Roblox)

Every fishing rod has three stats - Luck, Weight, and Speed - that determine its overall usefulness. Here's what each stat entails:

Luck : This stat affects the base rarity of fish obtained from the waters. The higher the Luck, the more your chances of finding Legendary, Mythic, and higher rarities of sea creatures.

: This stat affects the base rarity of fish obtained from the waters. The higher the Luck, the more your chances of finding Legendary, Mythic, and higher rarities of sea creatures. Weight : This stat indicates the maximum weight of a fish that you reel in. The greater the Weight on a rod, the more your chances of catching fish with higher weights.

: This stat indicates the maximum weight of a fish that you reel in. The greater the Weight on a rod, the more your chances of catching fish with higher weights. Speed: This stat determines the rate at which you can catch fish. The more the Speed, the less time it takes to reel in a catch.

Luck and Weight are the most important stats as they directly affect the rarity and size of fish.

Also check: Fish It! Sacred Temple guide

FAQs on Fish It

Which fishing rod has the highest stats?

Element has the best stats out of all the other rods.

How do I get the Element Rod?

To get this rod, travel to the Underground Cellar in the Ancient Jungle at nighttime. Then, complete the Element Quest, which has four lengthy tasks.

How do I get Ghostfinn Rod?

You can get the Ghostfinn Rod by completing the Deep Sea Quest in Lost Isle.

