Fish It! Sacred Temple guide

The Sacred Temple in Fish It! is a new addition in the latest Jungle Event update. With this patch, the developers have introduced upgrades like Fishing rods and enchantments that would level up your game. This is one of the best updates of 2025, offering players challenging quests and valuable loot.

Here is a comprehensive guide on where to find the Sacred Temple in Fish It!.

Where is the Sacred Temple in Fish It!?

The temple can be accessed after opening two closed doors (Image via Roblox)

The Sacred Temple lies to the east of Fisherman Island in Fish It!. Players can view its location more clearly if they set out to sea on any ship, as it will be labeled in green as Ancient Jungle. To be precise, it is situated between the Kohana Volcano and the Esoteric Depths.

After reaching the pier, head straight to the cobbled path, lit by street lights, into the jungle. You will find the temple at the end of this road by the bridge.

Note that you can't enter the Sacred Temple without unlocking the Blue Door and Green Door.

How to unlock the Blue Door and Green Door in Sacred Temple

Gather artifacts and place them on the levers to open the gates (Image via Roblox)

The Blue Door and the Green Door are locked. You can only open them by solving small puzzles and activating the levers. Both feature unique loot, so it is worth the hustle.

Here is a guide on how you can open both doors:

Blue Door: To open the Blue Door, you must find four Artifacts, which are required to activate the levers. These Artifacts can easily be found around fishing zones that have a purple or yellow glow. Once you get your hands on them, place them on the levers to open the door.

To open the Blue Door, you must find four Artifacts, which are required to activate the levers. These Artifacts can easily be found around fishing zones that have a purple or yellow glow. Once you get your hands on them, place them on the levers to open the door. Green Door: The Green Door doesn't require you to solve any puzzles since it opens automatically during the night. It stays open until the day arrives.

Upon accessing the Blue Door, you can buy the Floral Bait and the Bamboo Rod. The Floral Bait, which has +320% Luck and Mutation x2.4, can be purchased for 4,000,000 Coins. The Bamboo Rod, which is a Mythic Tier rod with 760% Luck and 98% Speed, costs 12,000,000 Coins.

Here, you can also unlock the Elemental Rod, a Secret-tier 900K kg rod having 1050% Luck and 130% Speed, by finishing a quest of the same name. To complete this mission, you will require the Ghostfinn Rod, a secret fish from both the Ancient Jungle and the Sacred Temple, and three Transcended Stones.

FAQs on Fish It!

How much does the Floral Bait cost in Fish It!?

The Floral Bait costs 4,000,000 Coins.

What are the rewards given by the game for completing all quests in the Jungle Event?

You will receive the Floral Bait, the Bamboo Rod, the Double Enchant System, and the Elemental Rod.

How to unlock the Green Door of the Sacred Temple

The Green Door unlocks on its own at night and closes during the day.

What is the tier of the Elemental Rod?

The Elemental Rod is a Secret-tier rod introduced in the Jungle Event update.

