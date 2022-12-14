Flamingo vs Jayingee playing Roblox Wacky Wizards in RB Battles Season 3 Championship: Round details and more

The sixth matchup of Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship saw Flamingo locking horns with Jayingee in the metaverse's Wacky Wizard. The winner received 30,000 Robux and advanced to the semi-finals to face Denis in Build A Boat For Treasure.

Flamingo and Jayingee had to compete against one another on a randomly generated map. A point was awarded to the first player to reach the end of the map. The YouTubers were permitted to select one potion to enhance their abilities in the race.

How did Jayingee beat Flamingo in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship?

Round 1 - Flamingo defeats Jayingee

Flamingo seen at the end of the obby map (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

In this round, Flamingo consumed the Athlete Potion, while Jayingee chose the Double Jump Potion.

Flamingo's potion helped him secure a win without breaking a sweat. He got over the obstacles and reached the end of the obby map within seconds.

Round 2 - Jayingee defeats Flamingo

Flamingo lost the round due to the taunting (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Jayingee took the lead at the start but quickly lost momentum and fell. Flamingo was almost done with the round until he began mocking. Jayingee turned the tables around by securing victory with a fast double leap.

Round 3 - Flamingo defeats Jayingee

In this round, Flamingo got eliminated after making a bad leap. Jayingee advanced further, but his luck ran out as he leaped directly into a red platform and got eliminated.

Both content creators raced to the finish line with only 20 seconds to spare. However, since the timer went off, Flamingo won because he was closest to the end.

Round 4 - Jayingee defeats Flamingo

Flamingo getting eliminated (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Jayingee rushed towards the end without much trouble, while Flamingo struggled to get past the green block. Adding to his bad luck, the latter eliminated himself with the bomb.

Round 5 - Flamingo defeats Jayingee

In this round, Jayingee chose Double Jump Potion, while Flamingo got Acceleration Potion. Both contestants raced on their respective paths filled with traps. Flamingo secured the win due to his enhanced speed.

Round 6 - Jayingee defeats Flamingo

In this round, Jayingee consumed Air Walk Potion, while Flamingo chose the Double Jump Potion.

Flamingo threw this round as he stood still after Jayingee was eliminated from air walking. Jayingee caught up with Flamingo and took the lead to eventually win.

Round 7 - Jayingee defeats Flamingo

Jayingee air walking before getting eliminated (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

In this round, Flamingo chose the Speed Potion, while Jayingee used the Air Walking Potion again. The former got eliminated as he was too fast to jump on the stairs.

Jayingee also got eliminated as he was taunting by air-walking into the crowd. However, he managed to sprint to the end after he respawned.

Round 8 - Flamingo defeats Jayingee

Flamingo with the unexpected double jump play (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

In this round, Jayingee shot himself out of a cannon and landed on the platform's edge. He extended his advantage by parkouring his way to the map's finish.

However, Flamingo, with the power of the Double Jump Potion, caught up to Jayingee at the very end and won.

Round 9 - Jayingee defeats Flamingo

Jayingee winning moment (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

In the last round, both participants chose Super Jump Potions. They made good progress until Flamingo slipped and was eliminated with a minute and thirty seconds left.

Jayingee got very close to the end, snatched the win, and advanced to the semi-finals.

