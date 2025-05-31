Flee the Facility x Arsenal Event guide

Flee the Facility has joined forces with Arsenal, the popular shooting experience, to bring their first-ever collaboration on Roblox. Both games have received special events that allow players to get prizes related to the crossover. Arsenal players can dive into a new collab-themed mode, while Flee the Facility offers an item hunt similar to its previous Easter Egg Hunt.

This article provides a comprehensive guide on starting and completing the Arsenal Quest in Flee the Facility.

What is the Flee the Facility x Arsenal Event?

The Arsenal item hunt (Image via Roblox)

As a result of the recent collaboration, an Arsenal Quest has appeared in Flee the Facility. The quest involves finding three Arsenal-themed items in three specific maps. Both Survivors and the Beast can partake in the quest, although they must stay till the end of the round to register the items in their collection.

Trending

You can find out which items are required to complete the special quest by loading the Roblox game and tapping the Arsenal tab on the right of the screen. All players can access the tab, regardless of their skill or level.

Although there are just three Arsenal-themed items, they do not reappear on the maps after being collected. This means that an item cannot be collected by multiple people during a round, so you have to be swift in your hunt. Fortunately, the items only spawn at specific places on the particular maps.

Completing the Arsenal Quest in Flee the Facility

The golden gun is a part of the Arsenal Quest (Image via Roblox)

The three items required to complete Flee the Facility's Arsenal Quest are a pink-shirt avatar, a sword, and a golden gun. The items can appear in any order in the following maps and spots:

Facility Zero : At one of the corners in the Data Room, aka the control room.

: At one of the corners in the Data Room, aka the control room. Homestead : Left of the Main Exit door

: Left of the Main Exit door Airport: At one of the counters in the Kitchen

To collect the event-based items, simply click on them while playing the game. There is a chance that you keep finding the same item in all three aforementioned maps, which is why completing the Arsenal Quest can be time-consuming.

Upon the completion of the special quest, you'll receive a Mjölnir Hammer, a Purple Team Gemstone, and an "Arsenal Quest" badge.

FAQs on Flee the Facility x Arsenal Event

What are the items required to complete the Arsenal Quest?

A pink avatar, a sword, and a golden gun are the three items required to complete the special quest.

What are the maps in which the collab-based items can be found?

Facility Zero, Homestead, and Airport are the maps where the items can be found.

Do the items need to be collected in order?

No, the order in which you collect the Arsenal items does not matter.

How do I collect rewards from the Arsenal Quest?

Once you have collected all three items, head to the Arsenal Quest page and click the hammer that appears as a reward.

