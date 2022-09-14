Flood Escape 2 codes in Roblox: Free coins, gems, and XP (September 2022)

In the urban adventure game Roblox Flood Escape 2, players move across many maps. To prevent falling or drowning, they fundamentally need to employ their platforming abilities. To dodge water, acid, and lava, one can sprint, jump, wall-jump, slide, and zipline through a variety of open-themed maps.

At the fifth and sixth Bloxy Awards, it won Best Team Multiplayer Game and Xbox Game of the Year, respectively.

Players can get free Coins and Gems by redeeming codes. They can buy Auras, Emotes, and Skins with the in-game currency they receive.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2

Active codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2

Here are the active codes in the game:

5thAnniversaryFE2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 Gems, 40 Coins, and 500 XP

HalfADecade - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 40 Gems, 80 Coins, and 1k XP

NoWay10K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Gems and 100 Coins

During the game's milestones, special occasions, and updates, players can anticipate new codes. They only need to join the game's specialized Discord server and follow their official Twitter account. New codes and other special game-related news are uploaded there.

Additionally, new players can converse with others and get more game knowledge. They may even learn a few tricks by often interacting with seasoned players.

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

2021goodwill - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 coins, 50 Gems, and 1,000 XP

25KMembers - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 Gems!

4000onTwitter - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 60 coins and 10 Gems

finally - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 coins and 20 Gems!

Happy400M - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 coins, 30 gems, and 1,000 XP

happybirthdayfloodescape2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a third-anniversary cake!

iwannavote - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 60 coins and 10 Gems

JustForYou - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

LotsOfItems - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Coins!

LuckyNumber7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 7 Gems, 70 Coins, and 700 XP

MadeYouLook - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Gems and 100 Coins

WannaSeeMeSpeedrun? - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Speedrunner Item

There is no expiration date on the codes. In addition, the creators haven't provided any information, thus no one is sure.

Players must act quickly and redeem the live codes as soon as they can.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2?

It is very easy to redeem codes in the Roblox title. They must be redeemed within the particular game they were designed for.

Players need to launch Flood Escape 2 first. The next action after logging in is to glance at the menu at the bottom of the screen. There's going to be a shopping bag icon there. One can access the store by clicking on the symbol, where they will find another option for codes. Copy and paste it and hit Redeem.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta