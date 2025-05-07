Forsaken Survivor Specific Achievements guide

While playing Forsaken, your chances of spawning as a Survivor are significantly higher. That being said, you can unlock the Survivor-specific achievements relatively faster than the Killer-specific ones. The requirements for unlocking them are tied to certain Survivalists. This can be rather difficult if you are not aware of the playstyle of any of the Survivalists.

To help with that, here's a guide that explains how to unlock every Survivor-specific achievement in Forsaken.

How to unlock all Survivor-specific Achievements in Forsaken

Survivor-specific Achievements (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, there are a total of 13 Survivor-specific achievements, and we have mentioned them below.

Cola Addiction

Description: Consume all the Bloxy Colas within 20 seconds while playing as Noob.

Tips: Pick the Noob Survivor and spam the Bloxy Cola ability.

Actual Noob

Description: Consume a Bloxy Cola while you are under the effects of the Slateskin Potion.

Tips: As the game starts, consume the Slateskin Potion and directly use the Bloxy Cola ability thereafter.

Put Dispenser Here!

Description: Keep a Dispenser intact for more than 120 seconds while playing as the Builderman.

Tips: As a Builderman Survivor, place the Dispenser in a hidden location.

Blame John!

Description: Stun the Killer three times while playing as Shedletsky.

Tips: Stay hidden and surprise the Killer with the Slash ability even when they are not chasing you.

Quickest Thinker

Description: Block a Killer's attack three times while playing as the Guest 1337.

Tips: Stay near the Killer while having support, so they can save you if things go wrong.

Also check: Forsaken Challenge Achievements guide

[+PARRY]

Description: Block a Killer's attack and land an attack right after while playing as Guest 1337.

Tips: Again, keep a support, so they can save you if things go wrong while facing the Killer.

Tricked Ya!

Description: While playing as 007n7, get your clone killed by unnatural means.

Tips: Deploy a clone while near the Killer and let them die.

Blacklisted Customer

Description: Give a pizza to 007n7 while playing as Elliot.

Tips: Ask your teammate to choose 007n7 while you spawn as Elliot.

Wasted Potential

Description: Die within 20 seconds when the round starts while playing as Two Time.

Tips: Reset the game or let the Killer kill you when the round begins.

Chance Time

Description: Have your coin land on Heads five times in a row while playing as Chance.

Tips: Keep gambling until you get it right.

Murphy's Law

Description: Die from your own revolver while playing as Chance.

Tips: Keep using the One-Shot ability at one charge to boost your chances of your revolver exploding.

0.1% Of Gamblers

Description: While playing as Chance, use the coin flip ability until you gain 50 stacks of Weakness.

Tips: As soon as the round begins, spam the coin flip ability.

Close Enough To Be A Reference I Guess

Description: While playing as Chance, do a successful coin flip and shoot the killer within 10 seconds thereafter.

Tips: Have another player support you while you do the coin flip, so you can shoot the distracted Killer.

Also check: Forsaken General Achievements guide

FAQs

How many Survivor-specific Achievements are there in Forsaken?

There are a total of 13 Survivor-specific Achievements in this experience.

How do I get the Actual Noob achievement in Forsaken?

You can get the Actual Noob achievement by consuming the Bloxy Cola while you are under the effect of the Slateskin Potion.

How many General Achievements are there in Forsaken?

As of this writing, there are 11 General Achievements that you can unlock.

