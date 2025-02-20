Froggie: A beginner's guide

If you're beginning your Froggie journey on Roblox, there's a decent probability that the game's mechanics confuse you. While this two-player obby (obstacle course) experience might feel similar to many others, it has a steeper learning curve and requires much more teamwork from both players. To make things challenging, the match ends if even one person messes up.

As such, this article will offer a brief guide to set you up and explain everything you should know as a Froggie novice. It will also share some tips and tricks that will come in handy during your journey.

How to play Froggie: A brief guide

You need another player to play Froggie (Image via Roblox)

When you first boot the game, you will find yourself in the main lobby. Once you try to move forward, you will be asked to enter one of two booths: Tongue or Frog. Note that you can only play as one at a time, but both roles are equally crucial. First, let us talk about the Frog.

When playing as a Frog in Froggie

While playing as the Frog, you must work with your teammate who's playing as the Tongue. Coordinate your jumps and move forward accordingly, or risk falling off the ledges. The controls include W, A, S, and D for movement and Space Bar for jumping. You must hold down the Space Bar to make big leaps to cross gaps.

Teamwork is the key to winning (Image via Roblox)

Note that you don't need to jump off at every instance since the tongue can drag you over small obstacles or walls. When you do make the jump, ensure that you are near the edge, and once in the air, use WASD to position yourself with the landing area. This will save you from jumping too far and falling.

It is also worth noting that you must wait for the tongue to take the lead. If the tongue is still behind you and you make the jump, you will fall short and fail to reach the desired location. Hence, teamwork is absolutely necessary.

When playing as the Tongue in Froggie

Playing as the tongue can be slightly difficult (Image via Roblox)

Playing as the Tongue is trickier. This is because not only do you have to control the height but also stick to surfaces to ensure your party doesn't fall. The controls are pretty simple. You have W, A, S, and D for movement, Space Bar for raising the height/length of the tongue, and the right mouse button for sticking to the surface.

Now, you must carefully coordinate with your teammate so that neither of you gets too far away from each other. Your goal is to move forward and try to stick to the top of the surfaces. This should be followed by the Frog jumping over. If the distance is too great, you should stick out as far as you can before asking the Frog to jump.

Once this happens, get as close to the walls as you can and stick to it. Then, both you and the Frog need to use your movement controls to move upward. You can stretch, stick to the next surface, and let the Frog pull itself up.

Tips and tricks to secure victory in Froggie

You'll fall off if the timing isn't right (Image via Roblox)

You will only get better at the game by playing a lot of matches and understanding both roles. However, we have some tips and tricks that will come in handy in the meantime:

Communication is crucial, so talk to your partner and coordinate your moves.

Moving too far or too quickly will only end with both of you down the edges. So, maintain proper distance when moving.

Note that you must take the initiative in this game. Your goal is to go forward first and try to stick to the next surface.

Use the sticking ability to get out of sticky situations. Even if the Frog misses the landing, the Frog-Tongue combination can still latch onto the surface and slowly move upward.

As a Frog, wait for your partner to stick to the next surface before making the jump. If you're too early, both of you will fall.

Once in the air, you can use WASD to fix your position and land safely.

As a Tongue, you can pull the Frog over small obstacles. Do this often so the Frog doesn't make unnecessary jumps.

When crossing narrow ledges, let the Tongue go forward and stick to a safe surface before making the jump. This will keep you secure.

FAQs about Froggie

Can you play Froggie solo?

No, you cannot play the game solo.

How many players can play Froggie together?

Only two players can play the game together.

How do you stick to surfaces in Froggie?

Press the right mouse button to stick to a surface.

