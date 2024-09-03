How to get Robo Dog in Adopt Me

Of the many legendary Pets in Adopt Me, Robo Dog is the cutest companion you can have. Since its introduction back in 2020 as part of the Cyber Sale event, players have been finding many ways to unlock it. Unfortunately, Robo Dog was no more part of the game after the Cyber Sale ended. Regardless, several players still wonder if there's a way to get it.

This guide shows how you can get the Robo Dog in Adopt Me.

Roblox Adopt Me: How to get Robo Dog

A normal version of Robo Dog (Image via Roblox @ PlayAdoptMe)

Currently, you can get a Robo Dog in this Roblox experience only via trading. This is a difficult task because you will need to find a player who has this Pet. What's even more difficult is that you will have to convince them to trade. For a successful trade, you have to offer something equally valuable to the trader. So, in exchange for Robo Dog, you might have to let go of one of your favorite pets.

Trending

Remember, it is up to you how well you can negotiate and close the deal. For your reference, here are a few Pets worthy of exchange for a Robo Dog:

Albino Gorilla

Hot Doggo

Blazing Lion

Candy Hare

Maneki-Neko

When Robo Dog was available in 2020's Cyber Sale event, it was worth 300 Robux. After this event, Robo Dog's price was increased to 600 Robux. This pet was delisted from the in-game shop in 2022.

Also Check: Adopt Me Codes

Those who got Robo Dog immediately got access to its Newborn form. As time passes and you complete quests, the Pet ages and learns new tricks and emotes. Here are a few tricks that the Robo Dog learns during its growth stages:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

Other variants of Robo Dog in Adopt Me

Like Mini Pig and Midnight Dragon, a Robo Dog has variants you can acquire. Here are all the variants of this Pet available in this game:

Neon Robo Dog : Requires x4 Full Grown Robo Dog

: Requires x4 Full Grown Robo Dog Mega Neon Robo Dog: Requires x4 Luminous Neon Robo Dog

Neon Pets turn into their Luminous version once they age up. You can use the Pet Age-up Potions to do this quickly. Neon Pets first transform into Reborn, then Twinkle, Sparkle, Flare, Sunshine, and finally Luminous.

Once you have the above requirements fulfilled, head to the Neon Cave and evolve your Robo Dog. Put all four of the required Pets on the glowy corner platforms of Neon Cave to begin the fusion and you will have the evolved version of a Robo Dog.

FAQs

Is Robo Dog in Adopt Me Rare?

Robo Dog is a Legendary Pet introduced as part of the Cyber Sale event.

How much did the Robo Dog cost in Adopt Me?

The Robo Dog cost 300 Robux during the Cyber Sale event, after which it was available for 600 Robux.

Is it still possible to get Robo Dog in Adopt Me?

Yes, but the only way to get Robo Dog is via a trade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024