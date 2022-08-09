Ghost Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets and hoverboard (August 2022)

Players in Roblox Ghost Simulator need to do nothing more than gather and market spirits. Jewels, which sporadically appear when a ghost is caught, are awarded to players who successfully fulfill tasks.
With the aid of Roblox Ghost Simulator cheat codes, players may progress through the game quickly and easily by capturing more ghosts, earning more ectoplasm, and collecting more gems. All purchases and upgrades in the game require gems and ectoplasm.
Free codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator make it simpler to collect and trade more ghosts
Active codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
Here are the active codes for the Roblox game:
- FIREFLY - Redeem this code in the game to get Firefly Pet
- LASTDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get hoverboard
- PLAY - Redeem this code in the game to
- get Cosmic Hand Pet
- R1FT - Redeem this code in the game to get Purple Pegasus Pet
- SPAC3 - Redeem this code in the game to get Dave Pet
Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below.
Expired codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
The following codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:
- 100TH – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pet
- 1STRANDO – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for 2 Boss Bait
- 1YEAR – Redeem this code in the game to get Anniversary Pet & Hoverboard.
- 2NDARC – Redeem this code in the game to get Fallen Spirit
- 2YEARS – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for a Godly pet.
- ALANSTEVEALAN – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet
- BACONRA1D – Redeem this code in the game to get Stack O Bacon
- BADBAD – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pet (Expires Jan 28)
- BADGIFT – Redeem this code in the game to get Bad Gift Pet
- BASKET – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet
- BOOST – Redeem this code in the game to get Squeezed
- BOOSTED – Redeem this code in the game to get Boosted Lucky Gem
- BOSSRAID – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for Bloo Chonks Pet
- CHATTYPEEPS – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for Reward
- CORN – Redeem this code in the game to get Corn Board McCoard
- DRIP – Redeem this code in the game to get Thrift Krepy and 350 Snowflakes
- EERIE – Redeem this code in the game to get x350 Candies and Exorcist Pegasus Pet
- ETERNAL12 – Redeem this code in the game to get Crate Key
- EXCITE! – Redeem this code in the game to get Excite Hoverboard
- FALLSEND – Redeem this code in the game to get Fall Staff (Expires December 17)
- FRIDGE – Redeem this code in the game to get Legendary Pet
- GARLIC – Redeem this code in the game to get Legendary Pet
- GHOSTSIM2 – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet
- GS2022 – Redeem this code in the game to get Shooting Star 2022 Pet
- HUMBLE – Redeem this code in the game to get Pumpkin Pie
- L1STED – Redeem this code in the game to get Santa’s List Pet (Expires Jan 3)
- LASTWEEK – Redeem this code in the game to get Legendary Pet
- LEAFPOWER – Redeem this code in the game to get Bounty Harvest
- LEAK – Redeem this code in the game to get Crate Key
- LIBERTY – Redeem this code in the game to get 4th of July code
- LOVECURSE – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pet
- LUCKY22 – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet
- REMNANT – Redeem this code in the game to get Sugardrop
- S1LLYBUNNY – Redeem this code in the game to get Crate Key
- SADGE – Redeem this code in the game to get Sadge Pet
- SH0P – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a T-Duck pet.
- SPF-GS – Redeem this code in the game to get Sunprotec
- SUMM3R – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for a Snazzy Pegasus pet.
- THEEND – Redeem this code in the game to get Gears & The End Hoverboard.
- TOX1N – Redeem this code in the game to get Toxin Treats
- TREEHUGGER – Redeem this code in the game to get Koala Pet
- UWURACER – Redeem this code in the game to get Jinshi
- VDAY22 – Redeem this code in the game to get Godly Pet (Expires Feb 16)
- XMASBEATS – Redeem this code in the game to get Drummin Pet
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator?
To redeem the codes, players should follow the steps listed below:
- Start the game.
- On the right side of the screen, click the blue Twitter icon.
- Enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above in the text box and click the Redeem button.
To avoid errors in the syntax, players should copy and paste the codes and not type them.