Ghost Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets and hoverboard (August 2022)

Players in Roblox Ghost Simulator need to do nothing more than gather and market spirits. Jewels, which sporadically appear when a ghost is caught, are awarded to players who successfully fulfill tasks.

With the aid of Roblox Ghost Simulator cheat codes, players may progress through the game quickly and easily by capturing more ghosts, earning more ectoplasm, and collecting more gems. All purchases and upgrades in the game require gems and ectoplasm.

Free codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator make it simpler to collect and trade more ghosts

Active codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

Here are the active codes for the Roblox game:

FIREFLY - Redeem this code in the game to get Firefly Pet

LASTDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get hoverboard

PLAY - Redeem this code in the game to

get Cosmic Hand Pet

R1FT - Redeem this code in the game to get Purple Pegasus Pet

SPAC3 - Redeem this code in the game to get Dave Pet

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

The following codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

100TH – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pet

1STRANDO – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for 2 Boss Bait

1YEAR – Redeem this code in the game to get Anniversary Pet & Hoverboard.

2NDARC – Redeem this code in the game to get Fallen Spirit

2YEARS – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for a Godly pet.

ALANSTEVEALAN – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet

BACONRA1D – Redeem this code in the game to get Stack O Bacon

BADBAD – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pet (Expires Jan 28)

BADGIFT – Redeem this code in the game to get Bad Gift Pet

BASKET – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet

BOOST – Redeem this code in the game to get Squeezed

BOOSTED – Redeem this code in the game to get Boosted Lucky Gem

BOSSRAID – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for Bloo Chonks Pet

CHATTYPEEPS – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for Reward

CORN – Redeem this code in the game to get Corn Board McCoard

DRIP – Redeem this code in the game to get Thrift Krepy and 350 Snowflakes

EERIE – Redeem this code in the game to get x350 Candies and Exorcist Pegasus Pet

ETERNAL12 – Redeem this code in the game to get Crate Key

EXCITE! – Redeem this code in the game to get Excite Hoverboard

FALLSEND – Redeem this code in the game to get Fall Staff (Expires December 17)

FRIDGE – Redeem this code in the game to get Legendary Pet

GARLIC – Redeem this code in the game to get Legendary Pet

GHOSTSIM2 – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet

GS2022 – Redeem this code in the game to get Shooting Star 2022 Pet

HUMBLE – Redeem this code in the game to get Pumpkin Pie

L1STED – Redeem this code in the game to get Santa’s List Pet (Expires Jan 3)

LASTWEEK – Redeem this code in the game to get Legendary Pet

LEAFPOWER – Redeem this code in the game to get Bounty Harvest

LEAK – Redeem this code in the game to get Crate Key

LIBERTY – Redeem this code in the game to get 4th of July code

LOVECURSE – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pet

LUCKY22 – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet

REMNANT – Redeem this code in the game to get Sugardrop

S1LLYBUNNY – Redeem this code in the game to get Crate Key

SADGE – Redeem this code in the game to get Sadge Pet

SH0P – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a T-Duck pet.

SPF-GS – Redeem this code in the game to get Sunprotec

SUMM3R – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for a Snazzy Pegasus pet.

THEEND – Redeem this code in the game to get Gears & The End Hoverboard.

TOX1N – Redeem this code in the game to get Toxin Treats

TREEHUGGER – Redeem this code in the game to get Koala Pet

UWURACER – Redeem this code in the game to get Jinshi

VDAY22 – Redeem this code in the game to get Godly Pet (Expires Feb 16)

XMASBEATS – Redeem this code in the game to get Drummin Pet

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator?

To redeem the codes, players should follow the steps listed below:

Start the game.

On the right side of the screen, click the blue Twitter icon.

Enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above in the text box and click the Redeem button.

To avoid errors in the syntax, players should copy and paste the codes and not type them.

