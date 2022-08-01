Anime Dimensions codes in Roblox: Free boosts, gems, and pet (August 2022)

Free codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator allow users to obtain gems and boosts that will help them level up and enhance their avatars more quickly. Furthermore, users can create their own anime characters, thanks to the fantastic gacha experience offered here.
Players can engage in combat to play as or against well-known anime characters and jump between different realms and popular anime universes in this Roblox game.
Albatross Games created and released the Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator in November 2021. On the gaming platform, the game has been assigned to the "Fighting" category and has earned over 558 million visits.
All the free codes players need to get ahead in the game in Roblox Anime Dimensions
Active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions
The current active codes in this Roblox game are as follows:
- 11BESTB8OY - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- 1NIL1IN6 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- ALTER123 - 100 Gems and all Boosts (New)
- C1HU1U5NI - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- H11ANA9 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- ITABO120RI - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- M1EGU2ESTS2U - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- MO1N21KE - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- NIGH7TMA1RE1 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- PETS - a free pet
- SOUND - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes all Boosts
The detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions
As is the case with all Roblox, there are expired codes within the game. The list of expired codes are:
- 093000 - Gems and Boosts
- 100KTOAMIL - Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- 10KMORETOAMILLION - 100 Gems and Boosts
- 12345670 - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 1PASTA11 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- 1SUS12KY - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- 20KADGIFT - Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
- 20KMORETOAMIL - 100 Gems and Boosts
- 400MV - 400 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 480K480KL - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- 4FIDDY - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- 500KHALFMILGIFTCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- 500MILLIONV - 500 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- 50KDROPS - Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
- 630KNICE - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 650KNOICE - 150 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- 660SPOOK - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 680BOOSTO - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 720 - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 730KEK - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 740LUL - 40 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 750POGGER - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 76054321 - 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 770LUCKY - 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 7809 - 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 790ABCDEF - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 800KTHANKS - 250 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- 840K840 - 50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- ABC370KDEF - 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes
- ALL590BOOSTS - a reward
- AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED - a reward
- BESTBOY8 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- BOO710ST - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- CHRISTMASUPDATE - 120 Gems & 120 Raid Tokens
- CONTENTDELETED - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- DOPEOPLEREADTHESE - 50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- ESDEAF960 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- FIRSTCODE - 2X Boost for 30 Minutes
- FLUFFY9 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- GEAR5 - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts
- GEEEM_430K - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- GUESSTHISCODEPLS - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- HALF850K - Boosts and Gems
- HALFTENGOKU - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- HALLOWEENUPDATE - Extra Drop Boost, 2x EXP Boost, and 2x Gold Boost for 20 minutes
- INFINITY - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts
- MIL1ALIS - 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts
- MIL2MIKA - 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts
- NOTSHORTCODE - Boosts and Gems
- NOWAY100K - 100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes, and 2X Boost for 30 Minutes
- ONEYEAR - Free Rewards
- PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- PRI11EST4ESS - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- SEVENHUNDREDYEET - 250 Coins and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- SHORTCODE - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- SLIME - 100 Gems, 100 Tokens and Boosts
- SOMEKINDOFCODE460K - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- SOMETHING75K - Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes and 100 Gems
- STRONGEST - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts
- SUMMER7 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- THESPECIALCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- TITAN - 100 Gems and 20 minutes of all Boosts
- TOOMANYCODES - 50 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE - 200 Gems and all Boosts
- UPDATE5 - 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost
- UPDATE7 - 20 Minutes 2x Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost
- WEREACHED470K - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- WHOCARES810K - Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- YAY150K - 100 Gems and Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions
Fortunately, players will find it rather easy to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions:
- Start by launching Anime Dimensions.
- Next, find the Twitter bird icon after choosing the character in the game. The top-left corner of the screen will display the Twitter bird icon.
- Each code should be typed into the text box once after clicking on the icon.
When players are finished, they can click on the GO button to redeem it, and the reward will appear shortly after.