Anime Dimensions codes in Roblox: Free boosts, gems, and pet (August 2022)

Free codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator allow users to obtain gems and boosts that will help them level up and enhance their avatars more quickly. Furthermore, users can create their own anime characters, thanks to the fantastic gacha experience offered here.

Players can engage in combat to play as or against well-known anime characters and jump between different realms and popular anime universes in this Roblox game.

Albatross Games created and released the Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator in November 2021. On the gaming platform, the game has been assigned to the "Fighting" category and has earned over 558 million visits.

All the free codes players need to get ahead in the game in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

The current active codes in this Roblox game are as follows:

11BESTB8OY - 100 Gems and all Boosts

1NIL1IN6 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

ALTER123 - 100 Gems and all Boosts (New)

C1HU1U5NI - 100 Gems and all Boosts

H11ANA9 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

ITABO120RI - 100 Gems and all Boosts

M1EGU2ESTS2U - 100 Gems and all Boosts

MO1N21KE - 100 Gems and all Boosts

NIGH7TMA1RE1 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

PETS - a free pet

SOUND - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes all Boosts

The detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

As is the case with all Roblox, there are expired codes within the game. The list of expired codes are:

093000 - Gems and Boosts

100KTOAMIL - Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

10KMORETOAMILLION - 100 Gems and Boosts

12345670 - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

1PASTA11 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

1SUS12KY - 100 Gems and all Boosts

20KADGIFT - Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes

20KMORETOAMIL - 100 Gems and Boosts

400MV - 400 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

480K480KL - 50 Gems & All Boosts

4FIDDY - 50 Gems & All Boosts

500KHALFMILGIFTCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts

500MILLIONV - 500 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

50KDROPS - Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes

630KNICE - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

650KNOICE - 150 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

660SPOOK - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

680BOOSTO - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

720 - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

730KEK - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

740LUL - 40 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

750POGGER - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

76054321 - 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

770LUCKY - 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

7809 - 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

790ABCDEF - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

800KTHANKS - 250 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

840K840 - 50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts

ABC370KDEF - 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

ALL590BOOSTS - a reward

AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED - a reward

BESTBOY8 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

BOO710ST - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

CHRISTMASUPDATE - 120 Gems & 120 Raid Tokens

CONTENTDELETED - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

DOPEOPLEREADTHESE - 50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts

ESDEAF960 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

FIRSTCODE - 2X Boost for 30 Minutes

FLUFFY9 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

GEAR5 - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts

GEEEM_430K - 50 Gems & All Boosts

GUESSTHISCODEPLS - 50 Gems & All Boosts

HALF850K - Boosts and Gems

HALFTENGOKU - 100 Gems and all Boosts

HALLOWEENUPDATE - Extra Drop Boost, 2x EXP Boost, and 2x Gold Boost for 20 minutes

INFINITY - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts

MIL1ALIS - 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts

MIL2MIKA - 100 Gems and 15 Minutes of Boosts

NOTSHORTCODE - Boosts and Gems

NOWAY100K - 100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes, and 2X Boost for 30 Minutes

ONEYEAR - Free Rewards

PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts

PRI11EST4ESS - 100 Gems and all Boosts

SEVENHUNDREDYEET - 250 Coins and 30 minutes of all Boosts

SHORTCODE - 100 Gems and all Boosts

SLIME - 100 Gems, 100 Tokens and Boosts

SOMEKINDOFCODE460K - 50 Gems & All Boosts

SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

SOMETHING75K - Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes and 100 Gems

STRONGEST - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts

SUMMER7 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

THESPECIALCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts

TITAN - 100 Gems and 20 minutes of all Boosts

TOOMANYCODES - 50 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE - 200 Gems and all Boosts

UPDATE5 - 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost

UPDATE7 - 20 Minutes 2x Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost

WEREACHED470K - 50 Gems & All Boosts

WHOCARES810K - Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

YAY150K - 100 Gems and Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Fortunately, players will find it rather easy to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions:

Start by launching Anime Dimensions.

Next, find the Twitter bird icon after choosing the character in the game. The top-left corner of the screen will display the Twitter bird icon.

Each code should be typed into the text box once after clicking on the icon.

When players are finished, they can click on the GO button to redeem it, and the reward will appear shortly after.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far