Ghoul://Re skill tree guide

Ghoul://Re is an intricately designed PvP title on Roblox that offers its players tons of Tokyo Ghoul-themed fun and action. The game has numerous features and options that can be hard to grasp and look complex at first. One such feature is the Skill Tree. Skills from the Skill Tree help players unlock active and passive abilities that are usable even without a Kagune or a Quinque.

Ad

That said, this article will offer a brief guide to help all players better understand the Skill Tree. It will cover the basics that may come in handy.

A beginner's guide to understanding the Skill Tree Ghoul://Re

Completing the tutorial

Complete the in-game tutorial to unlock the Skill Tree (Image via Roblox)

Upon logging in, every player has to complete a basic tutorial that briefs them about the game, various in-game mechanics, and attacking and defensive moves. This can roughly take around 5-10 minutes, depending on the player, and only upon completion are the Skill Points granted to the player, which they can use to unlock Skills from the newly unlocked Skill Tree.

Ad

Trending

Also check: Top 5 Kagune in Roblox Ghoul://Re

Unlocking skills and understanding the skill tree

In-game menu to access the Skill Tree (Image via Roblox)

Once you have completed the tutorial in Ghoul://Re, simply press the M key on your keyboard or look for the Menu button on the screen. Afterward, click on the Skill Tree button at the top of the drop-down menu. Upon doing so, players will see multiple skills listed under four categories — Strength, Dexterity, Quinque Mastery, and Kagune Mastery.

Ad

On the left side, they'll see their in-game avatar along with their Race, which affects what skills they can learn, their active and passive buffs, as well as debuffs. Just below that, players will see a description box that describes each skill within the skill tree when hovered upon.

Lastly, there are exactly 20 skills in the skill tree at present, and each comes with its level requirements. If all requirements of the chosen skill are fulfilled, players can use their skill points that are shown in the bottom-right corner to purchase them and equip them by clicking on the Learn button below the description box.

Ad

List of all skills in the skill tree

The Skill Tree in Ghoul://Re (Image via Roblox)

Here is a list of all the skills on the skill tree in Ghoul://Re classified based on their categories:

Ad

Strength

Gut Punch: This skill allows players to do an advancing strike to their enemy's gut. It is an Active skill type and it requires players to have a minimum of 6 Strength.

This skill allows players to do an advancing strike to their enemy's gut. It is an Active skill type and it requires players to have a minimum of 6 Strength. Soaring Blow: This skill allows players to do a quick blow to the jaw that sends their opponents flying and makes them susceptible to a follow-up strike [M2]. It is an Active skill and it requires at least 10 Strength.

This skill allows players to do a quick blow to the jaw that sends their opponents flying and makes them susceptible to a follow-up strike [M2]. It is an Active skill and it requires at least 10 Strength. Leg Sweep: This skill allows gamers to do a fast sweep of their enemy's legs, causing them to be rag-dolled. It is also an Active skill and requires 16 Strength.

This skill allows gamers to do a fast sweep of their enemy's legs, causing them to be rag-dolled. It is also an Active skill and requires 16 Strength. Axe Kick: This skill allows players to do an overpowering downward kick to their enemies. It is also an Active skill that requires 21 Strength.

Ad

Dexterity

Reverse Tide: In this skill, the player spins their body and delivers a devastating strike to the enemy's chest. This skill also changes its properties while in the air. It is an Active skill that requires 7 Dexterity.

In this skill, the player spins their body and delivers a devastating strike to the enemy's chest. This skill also changes its properties while in the air. It is an Active skill that requires 7 Dexterity. Aversion: On a successful roll cancel, this skill follows up with a roundhouse kick. It is an Active skill, and it requires at least 14 Dexterity.

On a successful roll cancel, this skill follows up with a roundhouse kick. It is an Active skill, and it requires at least 14 Dexterity. Sudden Kick: When equipped, this skill surprises your enemies with a kick to the right, which can be followed through with a spinning kick [M2]. It is also an Active skill and requires at least 18 Dexterity.

When equipped, this skill surprises your enemies with a kick to the right, which can be followed through with a spinning kick [M2]. It is also an Active skill and requires at least 18 Dexterity. Lunge: This skill allows players to deliver three powerful kicks. Upon landing the final kick, gamers can follow it up with a flip kick behind the opponent [M2]. It is also an Active skill and requires at least 35 Dexterity.

This skill allows players to deliver three powerful kicks. Upon landing the final kick, gamers can follow it up with a flip kick behind the opponent [M2]. It is also an Active skill and requires at least 35 Dexterity. Triple Step: In this skill, players spin their bodies and deliver a devastating strike to their enemy's chest. This skill also changes its properties while in the air. It is an Active skill and requires 40 Dexterity.

Ad

Quinque Mastery

Salty Blood: This skill makes a player's flesh less desirable for ghouls. It is a Passive skill and requires at least 7 Quinque Mastery.

This skill makes a player's flesh less desirable for ghouls. It is a Passive skill and requires at least 7 Quinque Mastery. Famine: This skill allows players to strike ghouls precisely, and if their guard is broken, a ghoul reduces their hunger slightly. It is also a Passive skill and requires Quinque Mastery of at least 10.

This skill allows players to strike ghouls precisely, and if their guard is broken, a ghoul reduces their hunger slightly. It is also a Passive skill and requires Quinque Mastery of at least 10. Debilitating Slash: This skill unleashes a swift but deadly strike to the opponent’s eyes. If successful, players can press M2 for a follow-up. The Scalpel is required for this skill to be unlocked. It is an Active skill and requires Quinque Mastery of 15.

This skill unleashes a swift but deadly strike to the opponent’s eyes. If successful, players can press M2 for a follow-up. The Scalpel is required for this skill to be unlocked. It is an Active skill and requires Quinque Mastery of 15. Malnourish: When a player breaks a ghoul's guard, not only does their hunger decrease, but their Kagune also gets chopped off for a duration. This skill requires the Famine skill to be unlocked. It is a Passive skill and requires a Quinque Mastery of 26.

When a player breaks a ghoul's guard, not only does their hunger decrease, but their Kagune also gets chopped off for a duration. This skill requires the Famine skill to be unlocked. It is a Passive skill and requires a Quinque Mastery of 26. Suppression: This skill allows players to lunge forward with their scalpel, suppressing any opponent that comes in their path. If successful, press M2 for a follow-up that blinds the opponent. The Scalpel is required for this skill to be unlocked. It is also an Active skill and requires 32 Quinque Mastery.

Ad

Kagune Mastery

Gnawing Hunger: This skill allows the scent of blood to entice players when equipped, sending them into a brief frenzy. It is a Passive skill and requires Kagune Mastery of 7.

This skill allows the scent of blood to entice players when equipped, sending them into a brief frenzy. It is a Passive skill and requires Kagune Mastery of 7. Survival Instinct: This skill allows players to gain a gnawing hunger that regenerates their hunger and grants them a Hunger Drain Reduction buff. It is a Passive skill and requires 10 Kagune Mastery.

This skill allows players to gain a gnawing hunger that regenerates their hunger and grants them a Hunger Drain Reduction buff. It is a Passive skill and requires 10 Kagune Mastery. Ingurgitate: This skill makes it so that players can satiate themselves on the flesh of the living. Having the mask on will cause the move to wind up for longer, but it will net them more hunger if they land it successfully. It is a Passive skill and requires 12 Kagune Mastery.

This skill makes it so that players can satiate themselves on the flesh of the living. Having the mask on will cause the move to wind up for longer, but it will net them more hunger if they land it successfully. It is a Passive skill and requires 12 Kagune Mastery. Sniff: This skill allows players to use their keen senses as a ghoul to locate nearby enemies. Those with high amounts of RC will give off a particularly strong scent. It is also a Passive skill and requires 15 Kagune Mastery.

This skill allows players to use their keen senses as a ghoul to locate nearby enemies. Those with high amounts of RC will give off a particularly strong scent. It is also a Passive skill and requires 15 Kagune Mastery. Ambush: After stalking the Doves, players have come to understand the mechanics of their Quinque cases, and they could even break them if you attacked them unnoticed. It is a Passive skill and requires 28 Kagune Mastery.

After stalking the Doves, players have come to understand the mechanics of their Quinque cases, and they could even break them if you attacked them unnoticed. It is a Passive skill and requires 28 Kagune Mastery. Thrill of the Hunt: When using “Sniff,” your chosen method of locating is switched to that of sound, sensing vibrations in the ground to give a more accurate sense of your surroundings. This is also a Passive skill and requires 33 Kagune Mastery to be unlocked.

Ad

Amassing more skill points

To get more skill points in Ghoul://Re can be an extensive task. All players are given 10 Skill Points upon completing the tutorial, and their only way of obtaining more is by ranking up. To rank up, players have to meet certain requirements, which differ depending on whether they choose to be a Ghoul or a Quinque.

As of this writing, there are 10 ranks the players can climb, so the maximum amount of skill points one can earn is 50.

Ad

Also check: Blox Fruits Stat Reset codes

FAQs about Ghoul://Re

How many Skill Points do you start with in Ghoul://Re?

Each player starts Ghoul://Re with 10 Skill Points after completing the tutorial.

What is the best way to get Skill Points in Ghoul://Re?

The best way to get Skill Points is by leveling up and advancing in Ghoul://Re.

How many Skills does the Skill Tree have in Ghoul://Re?

Presently, the Skill Tree only has 20 Skills scattered through four different categories being Strength, Dexterity, Quinque Mastery, and Kagune Mastery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024