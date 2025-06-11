Goliath Dead Rails: How to find and beat the mini-boss

The latest Dead Rails update has brought a gigantic challenge for players. A new special location has been added in the Wild West world of this Roblox experience, which is home to a mini-boss named Goliath. This entity has a massive health bar that justifies its size, compelling players to develop strategies and get the best equipment before attempting to win the boss fight.

This comprehensive guide reveals Goliath's location and provides tips and strategies to help players defeat the Dead Rails mini-boss.

Goliath's location in Roblox Dead Rails

The Stillwater Prison (Image via Roblox)

The Goliath mini-boss can be encountered in the Stillwater Prison in Dead Rails. This particular prison spawns exclusively between the 9000 to 30,000m mark and the 49,000m to 60,000m mark. It has a high chance of appearing at the 10,000m mark, so it's best to be prepared for the challenge.

The Stilwater Prison is a heavily guarded area. It contains both Covenant Knights and Covenant Archers. Before challenging the Goliath, approach the prison gates and eliminate all the armored guards. Make sure to target their limbs or body because they'll be wearing a helmet that deflects bullets.

You cannot fight the Goliath immediately. Rather, you have to trigger its arrival by interacting with the Excalibur sword in the middle of the Stillwater Prison. After a few seconds of trying to pull out the sword from a stone, the Goliath will burst through a wall with a cannon aimed at the player.

Tips for defeating the Goliath in Dead Rails

Use the structures around you to trap Goliath (Image via Roblox)

Prepare to fight the Goliath by stocking up on weapons, healing items, ammo, and Snake Oils. Ideally, you must have weapons that specialize in long range, such as the Rifle and Bolt Action Rifle in Dead Rails. Pack up at least three Snake Oils because such items give players decent passive healing and speed boosts.

Apart from the strongest equipment, you'll need some effective strategies for eliminating the Goliath:

Avoid shooting at the Goliath's head : Like the prison guards, the Goliath wears a helmet that resists bullets. Avoid shooting at the monster's head to save ammunition.

: Like the prison guards, the Goliath wears a helmet that resists bullets. Avoid shooting at the monster's head to save ammunition. Maintain a distance : The Goliath steadily pursues the players to crush them beneath their feet. To avoid such a horrendous death, maintain a distance from the boss.

: The Goliath steadily pursues the players to crush them beneath their feet. To avoid such a horrendous death, maintain a distance from the boss. Use the giant's height against it : Due to its size, the Goliath's movement is often halted by wooden beams and other structures. Trap it by using its height and width to your advantage.

: Due to its size, the Goliath's movement is often halted by wooden beams and other structures. Trap it by using its height and width to your advantage. Gain higher ground: Another effective strategy to defeat the mini-boss is to gain height. Enter the Max Security building in the Stillwater Prison and climb up. The Goliath will stop pursuing and may get stuck while climbing the stairs.

Given that the Goliath is always hostile, it will pursue you inside buildings as well in this Roblox game.

Rewards for beating the Goliath

The Excalibur sword possesses high damage (Image via Roblox)

After defeating the Goliath mini-boss, you can sell its corpse for $100 or use it as fuel. You'll also be free to explore and loot all the areas in Stillwater Prison. Most importantly, there will be no one interrupting you from extracting the Excalibur sword from the stone.

An unsellable weapon, Excalibur does 15 damage with every hit. Additionally, it has a 20% chance of striking the enemy with lightning. This particular aspect makes it one of the top weapons in Dead Rails.

FAQs

Where is the Goliath mini-boss in Dead Rails?

The Goliath can be fought in the Stillwater Prison.

When does the Goliath appear in Dead Rails?

The Goliath appears during a player's initial interaction with the Excalibur sword.

What are the stats of the Goliath mini-boss?

The Goliath boasts 3000 Health and huge damage at close quarters. However, it has 14 Walkspeed, so players can easily outrun it.

