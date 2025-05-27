Bolt Action Rifle Dead Rails guide

Roblox Dead Rails features an assortment of weapons that you can use to destroy the undead. There are swords, revolvers, Molotovs, and even cannons that can be utilized for maximum damage and impact. Among the range of powerful items is the Bolt Action Rifle. Like the standard Rifle, it specializes in hitting long-distance targets and has an exceptional headshot damage.

Ad

This article details the location and the effectiveness of the weapon in Dead Rails.

The Bolt Action Rifle in Roblox Dead Rails

How to get the weapon

The game's official cover art (Image via Roblox)

The Bolt Action Rifle is rarer than the Rifle in Roblox Dead Rails. It has a slightly smaller magazine, but makes up for this disadvantage with its high headshot damage and reduced bullet spread.

Ad

Trending

Here are the places where you can find this elusive weapon:

Towns, specifically in gunsmiths and stores

Abandoned buildings

Outlaw camps

The armories in forts

The best way to get the Bolt Action Rifle is to raid forts. A maximum of three rifles are guaranteed to appear in the Armory of a Fort Constitution along with their required ammo. This way, you don't have to risk your skin to find the weapon in outlaw camps or buildings swarming with zombies.

Ad

Given that it can only be found as loot in Dead Rails, the Bolt Action Rifle cannot be purchased from the Gunsmith. However, you can sell the weapon for $30, which is similar to the sell value of the standard Rifle.

Stats of the weapon

The Bolt Action Rifle (Image via Roblox)

The Bolt-Action Rifle delivers 55 damage per hit. Interestingly, the numbers are doubled during critical hits, meaning it deals a whopping 110 damage when headshotting enemies. You can two-shot vampires and kill werewolves in just a few hits.

Ad

A reliable primary weapon due to its effectiveness at all ranges, the Bolt-Action Rifle can hold five rounds, one less compared to the standard Rifle. It has a reload time of 0.5 seconds per bullet while its fire rate is 0.65 seconds. There is little to no screen shake when shooting enemies repeatedly.

Since rifles have a low fire rate, you must have a sidearm for close-distance combat. The Navy Revolver in Dead Rails is a good choice for a secondary weapon because it deals higher damage than the standard Revolver.

Ad

Analyzing the weapon's effectiveness

Aim for headshots and use the rifle to its maximum potential (Image via Roblox)

Due to its low availability and magazine size, the Bolt-Action Rifle is considered an inferior option compared to the Rifle. However, players who love to snipe enemies must try using this weapon. It can one-shot most enemies, while its high range means that the NPCs will be eliminated before they can get to the user.

Ad

Also read: 5 best Weapons in Dead Rails

FAQs

How do I get the Bolt Action Rifle in Dead Rails?

You can pick up a Bolt Action Rifle from the armories in heavily guarded forts. Other than that, the weapon has a rare chance of appearing in camps, buildings, and towns.

How much damage does the Bolt Action Rifle deal with critical hits?

The Bolt Action Rifle deals 110 damage with every headshot to enemies.

Ad

Is it possible to buy the Bolt Action Rifle from the Gunsmith?

At the moment, this weapon cannot be purchased from the Gunsmith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024