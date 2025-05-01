Gravity Fruit Blox Fruits: Abilities, price, and more

There aren't many fruits that can help you dominate the battlefield in Blox Fruits. Only a few, like the Gravity Fruit, make an exception by providing you with powers that can bend space and time. Additionally, the capabilities of this consumable aren't limited, as you can awaken it to further enhance its moveset. With that being said, the Gravity Fruit can come in handy even during the toughest PvE and PvP contests in this game.

This guide explains how to get the Gravity Fruit in Blox Fruits so you can use it for good. Read on to learn more about its price and abilities.

How to get the Gravity Fruit in Blox Fruits

The Blox Fruit Dealer in Pirate Starter Island (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the fastest way to get the Gravity Fruit is by purchasing it from the Blox Fruit Dealer. This NPC can be found in various locations, although Pirate Starter Island and Marine Starter Island are where you can find him often.

On both islands, the Blox Fruit Dealer is found near the Boat Dealer. Once you interact with him, you can view his stock and purchase the Gravity Fruit for either 2,500,000 Beli or 2,300 Robux.

Note that the Gravity Fruit may not always be in stock, and you won't be able to purchase it using Beli. However, you can buy it at any time if you are going to use Robux as a medium of payment. Another important thing to note is that Gravity Fruit purchased using Beli will be lost if you consume another fruit. However, it will stay in your inventory forever if you use Robux.

There's one more way to acquire the Gravity Fruit in this game. In the Third Sea, you can beat the Tyrant of the Skies raid boss for a chance to acquire it. This enemy haunts the Tiki Outpost – defeating him rewards you with a random fruit, which could be the Gravity Fruit if you are lucky. While the chances of this happening are low, you can still defeat this enemy for other rewards.

Also check: How to awaken the Gravity Fruit in Blox Fruits

All Gravity Fruit moves in Blox Fruits

The Orbital Chain move (Image via Roblox)

You can use the following moves after equipping the Gravity Fruit in this Roblox title.

Singularity (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 1

Allows the user to create a singularity that pulls in nearby enemies and then explodes to cause damage.

Orbital Chain (X move)

Requires Mastery level 100

Allows the user to create a black hole in the air that throws countless debris in the aimed direction.

Gravitational Prison (C move)

Requires Mastery level 200

Allows the user to release a black hole in the aimed direction that pulls in everything in its path and then explodes after a while. This move can be held to create a bigger black hole that causes a massive explosion.

Asteroid Crash (V move)

Requires Mastery level 300

Allows the user to summon a meteor from the sky and damage the opponent standing on the ground.

Shooting Star (F move)

Requires Mastery level 50

Allows the user to summon three meteorites and shoot them in the aimed direction.

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

FAQs

How much does the Gravity Fruit cost in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Gravity Fruit for 2,500,000 Beli or 2,300 Robux.

Is the Gravity Fruit a Rare Fruit in Blox Fruits?

No, the Gravity Fruit is a Mythical Fruit in this experience.

Where is the Tyrant of the Skies located in Blox Fruits?

The Tyrant of the Skies is found in Tiki Outpost, Third Sea.

