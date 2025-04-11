Great Dreamer Rod in Fisch: How to get, stats, and best enchantment

The Great Dreamer Rod in Fisch is one of the latest fishing rods introduced with the Cthulu update. It is located somewhere in the Second Sea, and is currently worth acquiring due to its high stats and passives. You can reach this area only after beating the Cthulu boss, which is a quest in itself. Moreover, since all the areas in the Second Sea are yet to be fully explored by a majority of players, this guide will help you find the Great Dreamer Rod in Fisch.

This article explains this fishing rod's abilities quickly so you can get a gist of its potential. We have also given the best enchantments for this rod to fix any tiny flaws that it has.

How to get the Great Dreamer Rod in Fisch

The Cursed Shores (Image via Roblox)

To get the Dreamer Rod, you will have to enter the Second Sea. It is a locked area that can be accessed only after beating Fisch's Cthulu boss in the Crypt of the Green One. Once you have beaten it, you will spawn in the Second Sea, on Waveborne. Consider Waveborne as the starter island of this area, like Moosewood is in the First Sea.

From Moosewood, you will have to go to the Cursed Shores to obtain the Great Dreamer Rod. Cursed Shores is an island located on the southeastern side of Waveborne. Upon reaching this island, look out for a tree located at the back. Next to this tree is where you will find the Great Dreamer Rod. It is currently priced at 500,000E$, which is a little expensive but is completely justified for the stats it provides.

Great Dreamer Rod stats in Fisch

The Great Dreamer Rod (Image via Roblox)

For your reference, we have mentioned the Great Dreamer Rod's stats below:

Lure Speed : 65%

: 65% Luck : 80%

: 80% Control : 0.12

: 0.12 Resilience : 12%

: 12% Maximum weight carrying capacity : 8000kg

: 8000kg Line Distance: 60m

Apart from these, it also has a passive that allows you to catch a duplicate fish. Specifically, whenever you fish with this rod, Cthulu will spawn and give you a duplicate fish on every third or fourth attempt.

On top of it, the Great Dreamer Rod also has a 20% chance to mutate the fish with the Cursed Touch Mutation. For those who don't know, it multiplies the value of a fish by five times its worth.

Best Enchantment for the Great Dreamer Rod in Fisch

While there isn't any major flaw with the stats and passive of the Great Dreamer Rod, you can enchant it to make the most out of it. For example, you can enchant it with the Hasty or Steady Enchantments to catch fish faster. If you are able to catch fish faster, you will also be able to get a duplicate fish from Cthulu earlier.

Further, you can also use the Quantum Enchantment to mutate your catches with the Subspace Mutation. Although there is a 20% chance that you will receive this mutation, it is worth having. When a Subspace Mutation is applied in Fisch, the fish's selling value increases by five times its actual worth. With that being said, you will be able to farm money effortlessly with this fishing rod.

FAQs

How much does the Great Dreamer Rod cost in Fisch?

The Great Dreamer Rod costs around 500,000 E$ in this experience.

Where is the Great Dreamer Rod in Fisch?

You can find the Great Dreamer Rod in Cursed Shores, Second Sea.

What does the Cursed Touch Mutation do in Fisch?

The Cursed Touch Mutation increases the selling value of a fish by five times.

