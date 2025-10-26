Grow a Garden: All new Pets in Ghoul Garden Part 3 

Grow a Garden is a tycoon simulator where players can become gardeners and sow seeds to harvest some produce. The game has received a series of updates to celebrate Halloween, and on October 25, 2025, Part 3 of Ghoul Garden was added in. Similar to previous parts, this update has added some new plants, cosmetics, weather events, and pets to the game. A total of seven new limited-time pets are available now, aligned with the Halloween theme.
This guide will introduce you all the new pets in Grow a Garden.
New pets in Ghoul Garden Part 3 update in Grow a Garden
After Ghoul Garden Part 3 update in Grow a Garden, players can now unlock seven more limited-time Halloween themed pets. Here are all of them:
Lich
- Tier: Divine
- Hunger: 100,000
- How to get: You have to purchase a Lich crystal from Ghosty Gadget shop and use it to get riddles. You'll have to solve five riddles and place a Bat, a Crow, a Scarab, the spell book decoration and two candles in the same order on your base. If you choose, the three pets will then get merged into a Lich.
- Passive Ability: Spooky type plants within a radius of 32.37 studs have Increased chamcd of getting 0.67x variant, 1.55x growth speed and 0.49x size bonus. + All active Halloween type pets can gain an additional 1.47 XP/s.
- Description: It has a skeletal face and a purple color hooded clock. It has a green gem on his forehead with red spooky eyes.
Mummy
- Tier: Divine
- Hunger: 88,000
- How to get: 1% chance from the Spooky Chest.
- Passive Ability: King's Sarcophagus is the ability allotted to this pet. As long as Sarcophogus is placed at your base, you'll gain an increased chance of getting pets from chests with extra base weight.
- Description: An Undead mummy like creature wrapped in bandages.
Woody
- Tier: Legendary
- Hunger: 30,000
- How to get: From the Glass Animals event
- Passive Ability: Occasionally goes to a nearby fruit and dances to apply Leeched mutation on it.
- Description: A dog dressed in tuxedo but having dark colored wings.
Tomb Marmot
- Tier: Legendary
- Hunger: 38,000
- How to get: 15% chance from the Spooky Chest
- Passive Ability: Occasionally burrows down in the ground and hides in a Tombstone. If the player finds the tombstone a random Graveyard cosmetic will be granted.
- Description: Marmot like creature.
Glass Cat
- Tier: Rare
- Hunger: 1,400
- How to get: From the Glass Animals Admin Abuse Event.
- Passive Ability: It has two abilities. Cat Nap: It occasionally naps for 10-20s making all the New fruits within 10-20 studs 1.25-4x larger. Gloss Animal: Occasionally polishes a nearby fruit increasing the chance of getting Glossy mutation by >15%.
- Description: A glossier and shinier cat.
Scarab
- Tier: TBA
- How to get: From the Spooky chest
- Passive Ability: Spooky type plants within 30 studs have 0.35x Increased growth size
- Description: A black colored beetle like creature.
For more information about the plants released in the previous Ghoul Garden updates in Grow a Garden, check out: Part 1 pets, Part 2 pets
FAQs on Ghoul Garden Part 3 in Grow a Garden
How do I get the Lich pet in Grow a Garden?
You must buy a Lich Crystal from the Ghosty Gadget Shop and solve five riddles. Then, place a Bat, a Crow, a Scarab, a Spell Book decoration, and two candles in the same order on your base. When the conditions are met, the three pets will merge into the Lich.
How do I get the Mummy pet?
The Mummy has a 1% drop chance from the Spooky Chest. It grants the King’s Sarcophagus ability, which increases your chances of obtaining pets from chests with extra base weight.
How many new pets were added in the Ghoul Garden Part 3 update by Grow a Garden?
A total of seven limited-time pets were added in Part 3 of the Ghoul Garden update. Each pet has unique passive abilities that affect your plants, fruits, or in-game events.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025