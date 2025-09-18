Grow a Garden Chipmunk guide

Courtesy of the Fall Market Event, several Pets have been added to the Grow a Garden roster. While some, such as the Swan and Space Squirrel, are exceptionally rare, others like the Chipmunk are easily obtainable. This Common Pet can be purchased from the Fall Festival Pets shop, but you may need to contribute to the Fall Bloom to make it appear in stock.

Here's a complete guide to getting the Chipmunk and understanding its passive ability in Grow a Garden.

How to get Chipmunk in Grow a Garden

Buy Chipmunk from the Fall Festival Pets shop (Image via Roblox)

The Chipmunk can be obtained from the Fall Festival Pets shop. It is located in the middle of the map, managed by an NPC named Avery.

Unlike most items and critters in the Fall Festival Pets shop, players don't have to contribute to the Fall Bloom to unlock the ability to purchase a Chipmunk. You can buy the Pet with 150,000,000 Sheckles whenever it is in stock.

If the critter is not in stock, you'll need to trigger the Fall Bloom event on the server. The event-related shops only restock during a Fall Bloom, which you can initiate by submitting plants requested by the Harvest Spirit NPC.

You'll need to submit plants worth 500 points to the Harvest Spirit. Individually, this task is arduous, so consider inviting your friends and working together for a Fall Bloom. Once the event is activated, each player will be notified about the shop restocks by on-screen texts.

The Fall Festival Pets shop features the Fall Egg, which contains five creatures of diverse rarities. Learn more about their drop rates and abilities in this guide.

Ability of the Chipmunk in Grow a Garden

The in-game appearance of a Chipmunk (Image via Roblox)

The Chipmunk's passive ability is named Harvest Stash. With it, it gives the owner a 6 to 12% of not consuming a use when using a Harvest Tool. This ability is always active, provided that the creature is deployed in your garden.

The Harvest Tool, which can be bought from the Gear Shop, lets the user collect all the produce from a selected plant. It has a total of five uses. However, with the Chipmunk active in your garden, you can ultimately get some extra Harvest Tool uses in Grow a Garden.

The Chipmunk has a low 15,000 Hunger. So, you can feed it apples, onions, and other smaller crops to fill its hunger bar. Its chance to save a Harvest Tool charge increases as it grows in age.

Also check: Grow a Garden Red Squirrel guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I restock the Fall Festival Pets shop?

The Fall Festival Pets shop restocks with every Fall Bloom.

What is the cost of a Chipmunk?

A single Chipmunk costs 150,000,000 Sheckles in the Fall Festival Pets shop.

What does the Chipmunk do?

When active in your garden, the Chipmunk can save a use of the Harvest Tool.

