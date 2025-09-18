Grow a Garden Red Squirrel guide

Red Squirrel is one of the 10 Pets introduced by the Grow a Garden Fall update. Unlike most new critters, which are part of the Fall Egg, this Rare Pet can be obtained directly from the Fall Festival Pets shop. It is event-exclusive, so you have to purchase it with Sheckles or Robux as soon as possible.

Ad

Here's how you can obtain the highly useful Red Squirrel in Grow a Garden.

How to get Red Squirrel in Grow a Garden

Red Squirrel in the Fall Festival Pets shop (Image via Roblox)

The Red Squirrel can be purchased from the Fall Festival Pets shop with 400,000,000 Sheckles or 219 Robux. This particular shop is located in the center of the map, on the right side of the Harvest Spirit NPC.

Ad

Trending

Unlocking the Red Squirrel for purchase requires you to contribute to the Fall Bloom seven times. A Fall Bloom is triggered when all players in a server submit the specific fruits requested by the Harvest Spirit until the meter next to the NPC reaches 500 points.

The Harvest Spirit can ask players to submit Woody, Vegetable, Prickly, and other types of plants. To fulfill its requirements, it is recommended to diversify your garden. A varied garden ensures that you have the fruits requested by the event NPC at any time.

Ad

Given that a Red Squirrel costs 400 million Sheckles, you'll have a tough time amassing such an amount if you're a beginner. Keep selling high-value and mutated crops to earn Sheckles at a faster rate.

Besides the Red Squirrel, you can buy a Space Squirrel from the Fall Festival Pets shop. Learn more about this Pet's beneficial ability in this guide.

Ability of the Red Squirrel in Grow a Garden

The Harvest Spirit NPC (Image via Roblox)

Like most Pets belonging to the same rarity, the Red Squirrel has a single yet useful ability. It lowers the cooldown of Fall-type Pets whenever they finish performing their ability.

Ad

The Red Squirrel's applied cooldown reduction is only activated after a Fall-type Pet uses their ability in your garden. As such, if the Pet uses their ability after every 25 minutes, the Red Squirrel will need to wait that amount of time to apply its cooldown reduction.

Fall-type Pets are the ones introduced by the Fall update in Grow a Garden. These include the Bard Owl, Swan, Space Squirrel, and others.

Also check: Grow a Garden Fall Egg: All Pets and their abilities

Ad

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Is the Red Squirrel a limited-time Pet?

Yes, the Red Squirrel is available for a limited time. It will be removed alongside the Fall Event.

How many Fall Bloom contributions are required to unlock the Red Squirrel in the shop?

A total of seven Fall Bloom contributions are mandatory for unlocking the Red Squirrel in the Fall Festival Pets shop.

What is the passive ability of the Red Squirrel?

The Red Squirrel can lower the cooldown of Fall-type Pets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025