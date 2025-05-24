Grow a Garden Cosmetics update patch notes

Grow a Garden has rolled out a brand new update featuring a variety of new things for players to check out. While the update is not as grand as the previous Blood Moon one, it has its own charms, as players can now decorate and customize their garden to a certain extent. Apart from this, various other changes and improvements were also rolled out with the update.

Ad

This article provides the complete patch notes of the Cosmetics update, where you can check out all the details.

The complete changelog of the Grow a Garden Cosmetics update

The Cosmetics shop is near the gear store (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the Grow a Garden Cosmetic update's main focus is the Cosmetics Shop, where you can purchase various items to further decorate and customize your garden. Below, we have the complete update log with all the details for you to check out.

Ad

Trending

Farm Cosmetics

Spruce up your garden with a wide variety of cosmetics and customisation! Make your garden stand out with things like golden statues, cozy decor, and more. Theme your gardens in whatever style you want that reflect your own style.

110+ unique farm cosmetics!

Garden Expansions

Expand your garden up to 4 times to provide more space for plants, pets, & cosmetics!

New Items

Harvest Tool, Harvest all grown fruits from a plant per use!

Sign Crate, 6 possible sign cosmetics!

Common Gnome Crate, 5 possible common gnome cosmetics!

Fun Crate, 5 possible fun cosmetics!

Farmers Gnome Crate, 5 possible farm gnome cosmetics!

Classic Gnome Crate, 5 possible classic gnome cosmetics!

Statue Crate, 5 possible statue cosmetics!

Exclusive Crate, 7 possible exclusive cosmetics!

Ad

Events

DJ Jhai

Various new secret events...

Plasma Mutation: Obtained through the secret Lazer Event, gives a 5x multi.

Fixes, changes, and QOL

New Pet Menu: When you have pets equipped in your garden, the new menu will be usable. Easily feed or pick up your pets here instead of chasing after them in your garden!

When you have pets equipped in your garden, the new menu will be usable. Easily feed or pick up your pets here instead of chasing after them in your garden! You can now rotate plants with the trowel

When looking at unharvested fruits, they will now display their mutations

Backpack size is technically increased due to fixing a calculation issue

Fixed not being able to steal certain fruit on mobile

Added restock timer above the seed shop

Made a huge number of performance upgrades

Fixed coconut issues

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Blood Banana Guide

How do you get cosmetics for your garden in Grow a Garden?

Cosmetic items cost a lot of money (Image via Roblox)

To get your hands on a cosmetic item, you must first load the game and then go towards the gear and Pet Egg shop in Grow a Garden. Once there, you will find the newly added Cosmetics Shop run by a new NPC. Interact with him to open a new window with all the currently available cosmetics. You can purchase them with Sheckles or Robux.

Ad

The shop takes around nine hours to restock, so you must wait a long time before an item is back. It is also worth noting that most of the cosmetics in the shop cost a lot of money, so you should start farming seriously if you wish to afford them and decorate your garden.

Also check: How to get Disco Mutation in Grow a Garden

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024