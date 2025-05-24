Grow a Garden Cosmetics update patch notes

Grow a Garden has rolled out a brand new update featuring a variety of new things for players to check out. While the update is not as grand as the previous Blood Moon one, it has its own charms, as players can now decorate and customize their garden to a certain extent. Apart from this, various other changes and improvements were also rolled out with the update.
This article provides the complete patch notes of the Cosmetics update, where you can check out all the details.
The complete changelog of the Grow a Garden Cosmetics update
As stated, the Grow a Garden Cosmetic update's main focus is the Cosmetics Shop, where you can purchase various items to further decorate and customize your garden. Below, we have the complete update log with all the details for you to check out.
Farm Cosmetics
- Spruce up your garden with a wide variety of cosmetics and customisation! Make your garden stand out with things like golden statues, cozy decor, and more. Theme your gardens in whatever style you want that reflect your own style.
- 110+ unique farm cosmetics!
Garden Expansions
- Expand your garden up to 4 times to provide more space for plants, pets, & cosmetics!
New Items
- Harvest Tool, Harvest all grown fruits from a plant per use!
- Sign Crate, 6 possible sign cosmetics!
- Common Gnome Crate, 5 possible common gnome cosmetics!
- Fun Crate, 5 possible fun cosmetics!
- Farmers Gnome Crate, 5 possible farm gnome cosmetics!
- Classic Gnome Crate, 5 possible classic gnome cosmetics!
- Statue Crate, 5 possible statue cosmetics!
- Exclusive Crate, 7 possible exclusive cosmetics!
Events
- DJ Jhai
- Various new secret events...
- Plasma Mutation: Obtained through the secret Lazer Event, gives a 5x multi.
Fixes, changes, and QOL
- New Pet Menu: When you have pets equipped in your garden, the new menu will be usable. Easily feed or pick up your pets here instead of chasing after them in your garden!
- You can now rotate plants with the trowel
- When looking at unharvested fruits, they will now display their mutations
- Backpack size is technically increased due to fixing a calculation issue
- Fixed not being able to steal certain fruit on mobile
- Added restock timer above the seed shop
- Made a huge number of performance upgrades
- Fixed coconut issues
How do you get cosmetics for your garden in Grow a Garden?
To get your hands on a cosmetic item, you must first load the game and then go towards the gear and Pet Egg shop in Grow a Garden. Once there, you will find the newly added Cosmetics Shop run by a new NPC. Interact with him to open a new window with all the currently available cosmetics. You can purchase them with Sheckles or Robux.
The shop takes around nine hours to restock, so you must wait a long time before an item is back. It is also worth noting that most of the cosmetics in the shop cost a lot of money, so you should start farming seriously if you wish to afford them and decorate your garden.
