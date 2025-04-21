Grow a Garden Easter Event Guide

Grow a Garden's Easter Event update recently rolled out, and it features a variety of new elements for you to explore. The update's most important and interesting part is the main Easter Event, where you must collect specific plants to reap the rewards. However, this will not be easy, especially for new players.
Hence, this article offers a brief guide about the Easter Event and helps you complete it and acquire everything the event has to offer.
Everything you should know about the Grow a Garden Easter Event
To begin your Easter Event quest, you must first find the Easter Shop that has spawned in the game. The shop is run by the Poppy NPC, who will tell you what to do next to proceed through the event. You must collect and give her Golden Plants to obtain various rewards. Note that these Golden Plants must weigh 30 kg in total to meet the requirement.
Meeting these criteria will unlock the shop completely, giving you access to all the items that Poppy sells.
How to get the Golden Plants?
Golden Plants randomly appear in your garden after you start growing crops. It results from a special mutation that gives your mature crop the golden color. However, this will be a major hurdle for new players since you must plant crops that grow fast and yield a harvest rapidly.
Hence, we recommend planting tomatoes, pumpkins, watermelons, or strawberries to speed up the process. These plants grow relatively quickly and produce fruits rapidly, which increases your chances of getting a golden mutation in quick succession.
What does the Easter Shop offer?
Once you give Poppy 30 kg worth of Golden Plants, she will unlock the shop, giving you access to various items. Here is the complete list of seeds you can purchase from this limited-time shop in the game.
- Red Lollipop (Uncommon) - 45,000 coins
- Easter Egg (Legendary) - 500,000 coins
- Chocolate Carrot Seed (Common) - 10,000 coins
- Candy Sunflower (Rare) - 75,000 coins
- Chocolate Sprinkler (Mythical) - 500,000 coins
- Candy Blossom (Divine) - 10,000,000 coins
How to get the Choc Mutation with your plants
The Choc Mutation is another interesting part of the Easter update. This mutation applies the chocolate or the Choc Mutation to your plants, making them sell for twice their original value. You must use the mythical rarity Chocolate Sprinker in your field to attain this mutation.
You can buy this item from the Easter Shop for 500,000 coins, making it quite an expensive purchase. However, the benefit of using this item outweighs its price. Also, note that the Choc Mutation only applies to regular crops and doesn't affect plants with the Golden or Rainbow mutation.
