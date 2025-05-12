Grow a Garden Echo Frog guide: How to get and traits

The latest Lunar Glow event in Grow a Garden has introduced a bunch of new animals for you to pet. The Echo Frog is one of those pets that you can acquire by being a part of this event. Unlike the regular pets, the Echo Frog does not increase your chances of getting a mutation. Instead, it boosts the plant's growth for an entire real-life day.
With such an important buff, you can easily grow plants that take a lot of time to grow. This article explains how to get the Echo Frog in Grow a Garden, so you can use its trait and increase your crop production.
How to get the Echo Frog in Grow a Garden
To get the Echo Frog, you will have to hatch a Night Egg or a Premium Night Egg in this Roblox title. Both of these are available to acquire during the Lunar Glow Event. You can get the Premium Night Egg from the Owl in the center of the map. It will cost you 199 Robux to buy one Night Egg and 1990 Robux to get 10 Night Eggs. If you don't want to spend Robux, below is how you can get the egg for free.
The free method of obtaining the Night Egg requires you to earn Lunar Points. You can earn it by offering Moonlit Crops to the Wise Owl, which is located in the middle of the map. A Moonlit Mutation is obtained only during nighttime. However, it is a rare mutation, so you will have to harvest multiple crops before you get your hands on it.
As you earn Lunar Points, you will reach new milestones on the reward track. You can access this reward track by interacting with one of the Owls near the event area. There are various milestones in the reward track, and a few of them offer Night Eggs when you achieve them. For your reference, we have given a list of all the prizes in the reward track below.
- 10 Points: Hedgehog pet
- 20 Points: 1 Night Seed Pack
- 40 Points: 1 Night Staff
- 70 Points: 2 Night Eggs
- 110 Points: 1 Night Staff
- 130 Points: 3 Night Seed Packs
- 160 Points: Kiwi pet
- 210 Points: 1 Night Egg
- 220 Points: 1 Night Seed Pack
- 240 Points: 2 Night Eggs
- 250 Points: 1 Night Staff
- 260 Points: 1 Night Seed Pack
- 290 Points: 2 Night Eggs
- 320 Points: 3 Night Eggs
- 350 Points: 1 Night Seed Pack
- 360 Points: 3 Night Staff
- 390 Points: 5 Night Seed Packs
- 430 Points: 3 Night Eggs
- 530 Points: Owl pet
Once you have acquired a Night Egg, you can place it on your farm and wait for it to hatch. It should be noted that a Night Egg takes four hours and 20 minutes to hatch. However, it will take only 30 seconds if you have purchased it using Robux. It should be noted that the Echo Frog is a Mythical pet, hence, there's only a 10% chance you can obtain it from the Night Egg.
What does an Echo Frog do in Grow a Garden?
Upon hatching an Echo Frog, you can witness its special abilities every 15 minutes. This is because every 15 minutes, this pet will croak, and a random plant in its range will be blessed. This means that the random plant will receive an advanced growth buff for 24 hours.
FAQs
How do I get a Night Egg for free in Grow a Garden?
You can get a Night Egg from the reward track in the Lunar Glow Event for free.
How do I get an Echo Frog in Grow a Garden?
You can get an Echo Frog from the Night Egg or Premium Night Egg in this experience.
What does the Echo Frog do in Grow a Garden?
An Echo Frog croaks every 15 minutes and blesses a random nearby plant with 24 hours of advanced growth.
