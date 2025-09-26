Grow a Garden Mallard guide

Mallard is a Legendary-rarity Pet in Grow a Garden that arrived with the second half of the Fall Market Event. This critter has a green head, an orange bill, and a white-and-brown body. On the half-hourly, it starts migrating to the south, and gives its owner a random item from a list of potential rewards, which includes the Harvest Basket and the Golden Acorn.

Here's how you can obtain the Mallard and benefit from its ability in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Mallard in Grow a Garden

Mallard in the Fall Festival Pets shop (Image via Roblox)

For the entire duration of the Fall Market Event, the Mallard can be obtained from the Fall Festival Pets shop. However, you will first need to unlock it in the shop by contributing to and activating the Fall Bloom event a total of 40 times.

A Fall Bloom is initiated on a server when players give 500 points' worth of plants to the Harvest Spirit. This NPC tree, located smackdab in the middle of the map, requests specific types of plants every hour. You can contribute to the Fall Bloom's progress by pulling the requested plants from your garden and then selecting the "Feed all my plants to the Harvest Spirit" dialogue after speaking to the tree.

Once the Mallard is unlocked, you can purchase it whenever it is in stock by spending 700,000,000 Sheckles. Alternatively, you can buy the critter with 479 Robux, regardless of whether it is in stock.

Due to its high rarity, the Mallard has a small chance of appearing in stock. You may need to trigger the Fall Bloom multiple times until the Pet finally appears in the shop.

Ability of the Mallard in Grow a Garden

Mallard's ability explained (Image via Roblox)

The Mallard gives the owner a random gear after using its ability named Southbound. After every 30 minutes, this Pet migrates to the south, but not before giving you a random reward. The Mallard automatically returns to your inventory when the process is completed.

Here are the potential rewards given by the Mallard:

x1 or x3 Maple Syrup

x1 Bonfire

x1 Maple Sprinkler

x1 Harvest Basket

x1 Golden Acorn

The Mallard is available for a limited time. Given that the Fall Festival Pets shop will be removed at the end of the Fall Market Event, it is advised to acquire the critter as quickly as possible.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the Sheckle cost of a Mallard?

A single Mallard costs 700,000,000 Sheckles in the Fall Festival Pets shop.

What is the Mallard's ability?

With its ability, the Mallard gives one the following items to the player: Maple Syrup, Bonfire, Maple Sprinkler, Harvest Basket, and Golden Acorn.

What is the use of a Golden Acorn?

The Golden Acorn resets the age of a Pet (it must be of age 40 or higher). It also gives the same creature a random Mutation.

