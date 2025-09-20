Grow a Garden Red Panda guide

Grow a Garden added Red Panda to its ever-expanding list of Pets with the Fall Market Part 2 update. Belonging to the Divine rarity, this critter has the unique ability to tinker with the Gear, Seed, and Pet Egg Shop and restock a random item. It has a short ability cooldown, thus being valuable for players who are trying to quickly obtain rare gears, seeds, and eggs.

The Red Panda is one of the costliest Pets in the current update. This guide tells you how to obtain it and details its ability in Grow a Garden.

How to get Red Panda in Grow a Garden

The Fall Festival Pets shop (Image via Roblox)

Red Panda can be acquired from the Fall Festival Pets shop in Grow a Garden. However, to unlock it in this shop, you'll need to trigger the Fall Bloom a total of 50 times.

A Fall Bloom can be activated by submitting plants requested by the Harvest Spirit. This NPC, located smack dab in the middle of the map, can ask for Woody-, Prickly-, Fruit-, Berry-, Vegetable-, Tropical-, Flower-, and Leafy-type plants. Upon giving it such plants, you will get contribution points, which will be added to the Fall Bloom meter.

When the meter reaches 500 points, the Fall Bloom event will begin on the server. All the Fall-related markets will restock, and some fruits in your garden will receive the Fall Mutation.

When the Red Panda becomes available in the Fall Festival Pets shop, you can buy it with 1,250,000,000 Sheckles (1.25 billion) or 629 Robux. Note that this Divine critter has an extremely low chance of appearing in stock, similar to the Space Squirrel.

Apart from the event-related Pet shop, you can get creatures from the Fall Egg. Learn more about the egg's contents and their drop rates in this guide.

What does the Red Panda do in Grow a Garden?

The Red Panda (Image via Roblox)

Red Panda's ability is named the Adorable Haggler. When the Pet is at age 1, it goes to the Gear, Seed, or Pet Shop every 11:51 minutes and restocks one of the items. Notably, rarer items have a higher chance of getting restocked in these shops.

For instance, the Red Panda can move to the Pet Shop and restock an item. Given that the Bug Egg has the lowest chance of appearing in stock, it is most likely to become available, thanks to the critter's ability.

The Adorable Haggler ability cannot be mimicked or refreshed by other Pets. However, it is possible to reduce its ability cooldown by feeding it Levelup Lollipops and increasing its age.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How many Fall Bloom contributions are required to unlock the Red Panda?

To unlock Red Panda in the Fall Festival Pets shop, you'll need to trigger the Fall Bloom event 50 times.

What is the Sheckle cost of the Red Panda?

This Divine Pet can be bought with 1,250,000,000 Sheckles.

Which shops can the Red Panda access?

The Red Panda's ability can only affect the Gear, Seed, and Pet Shop.

