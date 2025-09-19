Grow a Garden Marmot guide

The Fall Market Event has released a slew of Pets in Grow a Garden, each possessing a distinct ability. Most unique is the Marmot, a Legendary-rarity Pet, because it gives you a variety of rewards, such as Maple Syrup and Sky Lantern. All the items provided are related to the Fall season. However, to obtain them, you'll need to play hide-and-seek with the critter.

Here's everything you need to know about the Marmot, including its acquisition and provided Fall-type rewards in Grow a Garden.

How to get Marmot in Grow a Garden

The Fall Festival Pets shop (Image via Roblox)

Marmot can be purchased from the Fall Festival Pets shop located in the middle of the map. It costs a whopping 700,000,000 Sheckles, but it is also possible to buy the creature with 459 Robux even if it is not in stock.

The Marmot gets unlocked in the event shop after a player triggers the Fall Bloom a total of 10 times. However, since it is rarer than the Chipmunk and Red Squirrel, it has a lower chance of appearing in stock compared to the two.

To contribute to the Fall Bloom, give the specific fruits requested by the Harvest Spirit NPC in Grow a Garden. The tree could request Berry, Fruit, Woody, Prickly, and other types of plants, which you can submit by choosing either the "Feed this to the Harvest Spirit" or the "Feed all my plants to the Harvest Spirit" option.

Each Fall Bloom resets the shops in the event hub. However, given Marmot's rarity, it may not appear in the Fall Festival Pets shop even after triggering multiple Fall Blooms. You'll need to be patient to obtain this Pet.

Rewards given by the Marmot in Grow a Garden

A Marmot in the game (Image via Roblox)

Unlike other Pets, which activate their abilities and bestow benefits automatically, the Marmot's ability depends on its owner.

At age 1, the Marmot uses its ability every 540 seconds. It burrows in the ground and hides itself in a random mound. You are then tasked with finding the mound containing the critter, and if you're successful, you get a Fall-related reward.

Interestingly, the Marmot has a base 15% chance to burrow again after the initial hide-and-seek scenario. This keeps you engaged with your Pet, all the while earning rewards in Grow a Garden.

When found in the mound, the Marmot gives one of the following rewards:

1 to 3 Firefly Jars

1 to 3 Maple Leaf Kites

1 to 3 Sky Lanterns

1 to 3 Leaf Blowers

1 Maple Syrups

2 Golden Acorns

Firefly Jar, Leaf Blower, Maple Leaf Kite, and Sky Lantern are cosmetics and items that let you celebrate the in-game Fall Event. Meanwhile, the Maple Syrup is an item that grants 50 XP to a Pet.

Golden Acorn is the best potential reward provided by the Marmot. A Prismatic item, it resets a Pet's age to 1 but gives it a random Mutation.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Where is the Harvest Spirit NPC?

The Harvest Spirit is a big tree located in the center of the map.

What is the cost of a Marmot?

The Marmot can be bought with 700,000,000 Sheckles (700 million).

How much Hunger does the Marmot Pet have?

This Pet has 35,000 Hunger. Keep it fed to make it grow in age.

