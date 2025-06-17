Grow a Garden Meteoric Mutation guide

The Meteoric Mutation is the latest entry to the long list of Mutations in Grow a Garden. Unlike the naturally occurring ones, this rare variant is tied to a particular weather event, during which meteors start falling on the ground. Acquiring it is as difficult as getting the Voidtouched Mutation because both are limited to live events triggered by the developers.

This guide offers a detailed explanation on how to get the Meteoric Mutation in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Meteoric Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Working Bees update introduced the Meteoric Mutation (Image via Roblox)

The Meteoric Mutation is available via the Meteor Strike Event in Grow a Garden. It is an admin-specific weather event that first occurred before the launch of the Working Bees update. Meteoric crops have an appearance similar to that of Celestial crops, but they possess a marginally higher value multiplier.

During the Meteor Strike Event, the sky turns red, and meteors begin falling from the sky. Crops that are struck by these fireballs get the Meteoric Mutation. Multiple crops can be affected by the strikes, provided that they are planted within the meteor's impact range.

The Meteor Strike Event must not be confused with the Meteor Shower Event that gives the Celestial Mutation in Grow a Garden. Both are separate events; one being admin-specific, while the other is exclusive to the nighttime.

Like every other live weather event, there is no guarantee that you'll receive Meteoric Mutations on your crops. You can just hope that one of the meteors lands in your garden.

Effects of the Meteoric Mutation

The Meteoric Mutation is better than the Celestial Mutation (Image via Roblox)

The Meteoric Mutation multiplies a crop's value by 125 times, similar to the Disco Mutation. However, it is rarer than the Disco variants because the latter can be applied by the Disco Bee in Grow a Garden, whereas no pets can currently bestow the Meteoric Mutation to any crops.

While Meteoric crops have a higher multiplier than Celestial ones, it is important to note their rarity in this Roblox game. The Celestial Mutation has a 33.3% chance of happening every night, the odds of which are increased during the Blood Moon. Meanwhile, the Meteoric Mutation is restricted to the admin-triggered meteor strikes.

You'll recognize a Meteoric variant of a crop by its light red color and a shine that resembles the one provided by the Pollinated Mutation.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Meteoric Mutation?

The Meteoric Mutation is only obtainable via the Meteor Strike Event.

What happens during the Meteor Strike Event?

During the event, meteors emerge from the sky and begin landing on the ground. They have a chance of hitting your crops and giving them the Meteoric Mutation.

What is the value multiplier provided by the Meteoric Mutation?

The Meteoric Mutation provides a 125x spike on the sell value of crops.

Is Meteoric the most valuable Mutation in the game?

No, the Meteoric Mutation isn't the most valuable as of this writing. It gives a 125x multiplier, whereas the Dawnbound Mutation gives a 150x multiplier.

