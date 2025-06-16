Grow a Garden Molten Mutation guide

Roblox Grow a Garden has consistently introduced new Mutations while live-launching updates. The latest Working Bee update maintained this tradition by bringing in three crop variants, including the Molten Mutation. It gives your crops a distinct glow and significantly increases their value multiplier. However, its availability is currently limited to a particular weather event.

This guide provides all the details about the Molten Mutation in Grow a Garden.

How to get Molten Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Molten Mutation can affect any crop (Image via Roblox)

The Molten Mutation is bestowed by the Volcano Event in Grow a Garden. As of this writing, this is an admin-triggered weather event, having last occurred an hour before the release of the Working Bee update. Players were able to get several Molten crops because the mutation isn't restricted to a particular fruit or vegetable.

In this event, a warning is displayed before a volcano emerges and erupts, spewing blocks of lava. These fiery blocks keep tumbling and giving the Molten Mutation to any crop that they touch. They have a decent size, so multiple clustered crops in your garden can get the mutation instantly.

If you are hit by the lava blocks or decide to courageously dive into the volcano, you'll respawn next to your garden. This is the reason why a warning is displayed before the initiation of the event.

Although the trajectory of the lava blocks cannot be influenced by the player, you can still get a heavy profit from the event. Grow as many high-value crops as possible to increase your chance of getting their Molten variants once a lava block enters your garden.

Effects of the Molten Mutation in Grow a Garden

A Molten Moon Mango (Image via Roblox)

Similar to Cooked and Zombified, the Molten Mutation multiplies a crop's sell value by 25 times. You can sell a Moon Mango, whose minimum sale value is 45,125 Sheckles, at a whopping 1,128,125 Sheckles due to the provided multiplier. A better option would be to wait for the Molten crop to get other profitable mutations, such as the Disco and Voidtouched, in Grow a Garden.

A Molten crop has a reddish hue with a combination of orange and yellow colors. You'll recognize it by its neon glow, which somewhat resembles the one provided by the Shocked Mutation. Given its rarity and appearance, crops with the Molten Mutation are prized possessions in this Roblox experience.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Is it possible to get Molten Mutation outside of the Volcano Event?

Currently, the Molten Mutation is exclusive to the Volcano Event. This could change in the future as the developers may introduce pets that give the mutation.

Do crops only get the Molten Mutation when hit by the lava blocks?

Yes, the lava blocks must hit your crops to make them Molten.

Is Molten Mutation stackable with other mutations?

Yes, the Molten Mutation is stackable with others. For instance, a crop with Voidtouched, Molten, and Heavenly Mutations has a 165x value multiplier.

What is the sell multiplier provided by the Molten Mutation?

The Molten Mutation provides a 25x multiplier on the sale value of a crop.

