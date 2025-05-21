How to get Celestial Mutation in Grow a Garden

The latest Blood Moon Event update has introduced a new Celestial Mutation in Grow a Garden. With this mutation, your crops will become more valuable, and can be sold for thousands of Sheckles easily. However, obtaining the Celestial Mutation is tough as it is caused by a Meteor Shower, a rare phenomenon in this experience. Thankfully, there are some ways that can increase your chances of getting this mutation.

Here's a guide that explains everything about the Celestial Mutation, including how to get it and what its effects are.

The best way to get the Celestial Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Meteor Shower (Image via Roblox)

As stated earlier, the Celestial Mutation is obtainable only when there is a Meteor Shower on the server. This weather condition only takes place at night, with a higher chance of occurring during the Blood Moon Event. In case you didn't already know, a Blood Moon Event has a 33% chance of spawning at night. Moreover, a night occurs every hour in this experience.

That being said, you may not always get to experience the Meteor Shower. It's also not guaranteed that you will get the Celestial Mutation during the Meteor Shower. This is because the mutation is only applied to the crops on which a star falls during this event. As players of this Roblox experience might already know, a star can fall anywhere on the map.

To boost your chances of getting the Celestial Mutation, we recommend that you buy a gear called Star Caller. It can be purchased for 12,000,000 Sheckles from the Blood Moon Shop. Once purchased, you can place this gear on your farm and attract stars during a Meteor Shower. A Star Caller only works three times, after which it vanishes.

A Star Caller (Image via Roblox)

You must place the Star Caller in a decent spot, perhaps, near an expensive plant to make it count. This will help you earn more money after you sell the crop with the Celestial Mutation.

What does the Celestial Mutation do in Grow a Garden?

A crop mutated with the Celestial Mutation can be sold for more Sheckles than its usual price. To be precise, a Celestial Crop can be sold for 120 times its actual worth at the merchant.

Make sure you have planted plenty of high-value crops on your farm to increase your chances of getting a Celestial Mutation.

FAQs

How do I get the Celestial Mutation in Grow a Garden?

You can get the Celestial Mutation if a star falls on your farm during the Meteor Shower.

What does the Celestial Mutation do to crops in Grow a Garden?

The Celestial Mutation multiplies the selling value of a crop by 120 times its actual price.

How much does the Star Caller cost in Grow a Garden?

You can purchase a Star Caller for 12,000,000 Sheckles in this game.

