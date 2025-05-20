Star Caller Grow a Garden guide: How to get, price, and usage

The latest Blood Moon Event in Grow a Garden has introduced a new gear called the Star Caller. It is one of those gears you can purchase from the Blood Moon Shop, which spawns rarely on the map. Once you get your hands on the Star Caller, it can help you farm Sheckles (in-game currency). This gear can come in handy on your mission to become the richest gardener in this experience.

Although a Star Caller has limited uses, we recommend purchasing it for your own benefit. This guide explains everything about this gear, including its price and usage.

How to get the Star Caller in Grow a Garden

The Blood Moon Shop (Image via Roblox)

As stated, you can get the Star Caller from the Blood Moon Shop in this Roblox title. It is available to purchase for 12,000,000 Sheckles from this shop. While you can collect funds by selling crops, the toughest part is waiting for the Blood Moon Shop to spawn on the map. That's because it only spawns while the Blood Moon Event is active at night.

If you didn't already know, there's a 33% chance for the Blood Moon Event to spawn at night. Once it is active, the Blood Moon Shop will spawn next to the Wise Owl in the center of the map. You can then interact with it and purchase the following items from the shop.

Star Caller: 12M Sheckles

Blood Banana: 200K Sheckles

Moon Melon: 500K Sheckles

Blood Owl: 60M Sheckles

Blood Hedgehog: 23M Sheckles

Blood Kiwi: 20M Sheckles

Night Seed Pack: 10M Sheckles

Mysterious Crate: 10M Sheckles

Night Egg: 25M Sheckles

What does the Star Caller do in Grow a Garden?

Use the Star Caller to attract stars (Image via Roblox)

Like any gear, you can place the Star Caller in your garden, wherever you find it appropriate. Once you have placed it, wait for the Meteor Shower event to occur. This weather condition has a random chance of occurring during the Blood Moon Event at night. During the Meteor Shower, various stars fall from the sky on the ground and mutate the crops with a Celestial Mutation.

While the area where the stars fall is random, this is where the Star Caller will help you. This gear will attract the stars during the Meteor Shower and help you get the Celestial Mutation. With this mutation, the selling price of your crop will increase by 120 times its actual price. Note that the Star Caller will vanish automatically after three uses.

FAQs

How much does the Star Caller cost in Grow a Garden?

You can purchase a Star Caller for 12,000,000 Sheckles in this game.

What is the use of the Star Caller in Grow a Garden?

A Star Caller attracts the stars that fall from the sky during the Meteor Shower, boosting your chances of getting a Celestial Mutation.

What does the Celestial Mutation do in Grow a Garden?

A Celestial Mutation increases the selling value of a crop by 120 times its actual worth.

