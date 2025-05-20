What does the Meteor Shower do in Grow a Garden?

In Grow a Garden, each weather plays an important role, as it affects your crops with certain mutations. While various weather conditions like Rain and Thunderstorms already exist, a new one called the Meteor Shower has been introduced. It was added recently with the Blood Moon Event update.

Like almost every weather event, the Meteor Shower is not too frequent and appears rarely. To be precise, it has a chance of happening while the Blood Moon Event is active and won't occur once the event concludes. To help you gain its benefits, here's a guide explaining everything about this weather event.

When does the Meteor Shower occur in Grow a Garden?

The Meteor Shower (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, the Meteor Shower has a random chance of occurring at nighttime on a server, especially during the Blood Moon Event. If you didn't already know, the Blood Moon Event has a 33% chance of happening at night. So you must wait for an hour before it's finally nighttime.

What happens during the Meteor Shower in Grow a Garden?

During the Meteor Shower event, stars fall on the ground, impacting several gardens on the server. The crops on which the stars fall get a Celestial Mutation. With this mutation, the selling price of a crop is increased 120 times its real value. This makes Meteor Shower the most beneficial weather condition in the game.

The Blood Moon Shop (Image via Roblox)

It should be noted, though, that the area where the stars fall during the Meteor Shower is random. Hence, you are not guaranteed to get a Celestial Mutation. In such cases, you can use a gear called the Star Caller, which you can buy from the Blood Moon Shop for 12M Sheckles. A Star Caller attracts the stars falling from the sky during the Meteor Shower.

Since the star will fall on the ground near the Star Caller, make sure you have placed it near your most expensive fruit. This will help you make the most out of this opportunity. Remember, a Star Caller can only be used three times, after which it vanishes. While this is a major downside of this gear, it is still worthwhile because of the abilities it has.

FAQs

What does the Meteor Shower do in Grow a Garden?

During a Meteor Shower, stars can fall on your farm and mutate some crops with the Celestial Mutation.

What does the Celestial Mutation do in Grow a Garden?

The Celestial Mutation increases the selling price of a crop by 120x.

When does the Meteor Shower begin in Grow a Garden?

A Meteor Shower occurs during the night, especially when it's the Blood Moon Event.

