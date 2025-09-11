Grow a Garden Pyracantha guide

Pyracantha is a rare plant species that made its Grow a Garden debut with the Fairy World update. It is brown and covered with gray spikes, somewhat resembling the harvest of a Princess Thorn. The plant's produce fetches a decent amount of Sheckles when sold, and its value can be further increased by different Mutations.

This guide details everything you need to know about Pyracantha, including its obtainability and sale value in Grow a Garden.

How to get Pyracantha in Grow a Garden

Obtain Pyracantha from the Enchanted Chest (Image via Roblox)

The Pyracantha Seed can be acquired from the Enchanted Chest and the Exotic Enchanted Chest. In both these chests, this crop seed has a 14.5% drop chance, rivaling that of the Shroomie Pet.

The Exotic Enchanted Chest can be purchased from the Shop. Available for a limited time, a single chest costs 199 Robux, the pack of three requires 575 Robux, while the pack of 10 is at a discounted price of 1699 Robux.

The Enchanted Chest is the only F2P method for obtaining Pyracantha in Grow a Garden. You can get this chest in the following ways:

Craft it in the event crafting table with 1 Sunbulb, 1 Enchanted Seed Pack, 1 Enchanted Egg, and 6000 Fairy Points.

Acquire it as a reward for submitting 100 Fairy Jars to the Lumina NPC.

Purchase it from the Lumina NPC with 8000 Fairy Points.

If you want to skip the hassle of collecting Fairy Points, simply start catching fairies and submit Fairy Jars to Lumina. This NPC, located in the Fairy World, gives you rewards like Enchanted Chests for reaching Fairy Jar milestones.

If you get lucky, you may receive a Phoenix from the Enchanted Chest. Learn more about this Divine-rarity Pet by clicking this link.

Rarity, value, and yield type of Pyracantha

A Pyracantha Seed (Image via Roblox)

Pyracantha belongs to the Legendary rarity in Grow a Garden. As a result, it is fairly easier to obtain than Mythical, Divine, and Prismatic seeds.

The produce of a Pyracantha has an average weight of four kilograms. However, it can grow in both size and weight if it is affected by sprinklers of any kind.

This Legendary crop sells for at least 37,000 Sheckles. This makes it better than the Emerald Bud, which sells for a minimum of 22,500 Sheckles. However, it is outmatched by the Aetherfruit, the Divine-rarity seed, which fetches at least 90,000 Sheckles when given to the NPC in the Sell Shop.

Pyracantha is a multi-harvest crop. You can continuously harvest its produce, sell them, and earn Sheckles. Thus, this Legendary crop is ideal for beginners who want to quickly fill their coffers.

Also check: Latest Grow a Garden codes

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the drop chance of Pyracantha?

Pyracantha has a 14.5% drop rate in both the Enchanted Chest and the Exotic Enchanted Chest.

Is Pyracantha a multi-harvest crop?

Yes, Pyracantha produces multiple harvests in this farm management game.

Is Pyracantha available for a limited time?

Yes, the Pyracantha Seed is obtainable for a limited time. It will be removed after the Fairy Event concludes.

