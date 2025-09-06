How to catch fairies in Grow a Garden Fairy World update

With the second part of the Fairy Event, a brand new world has been added to Grow a Garden. Named the Fairy World, it consists of various event-specific characters from which you can purchase cosmetics, seeds, and pets. However, to unlock them in their respective shops, you'll need to catch hundreds of fairies with a Fairy Net.

Here's all you need to know about catching fairies in the latest Grow a Garden update.

How to collect Fairies in Grow a Garden

Craft a Fairy Net (Image via Roblox)

You'll need to craft the Fairy Net to capture fairies in Grow a Garden. This equipment can be created by using the new crafting table in the event hub.

Follow these steps to craft the Fairy Net:

Head to the center of the map.

Interact with the crafting table with light blue rims.

Click the Fairy Net recipe and then press Craft.

Submit all the required items for crafting the equipment: 1 Sunbulb crop, 1 Strawberry seed, 1 use of Harvest Tool, and 100 Fairy Points.

Wait 20 seconds and then collect the Fairy Net from the crafting table.

Fairy Net crafting requirements (Image via Roblox)

After obtaining a Fairy Net, equip the item from your inventory and search for fairies on the map. They usually appear beside and behind the garden plots of players in a server.

To catch a fairy in Grow a Garden, simply click on them when the Fairy Net is equipped. The fairy will automatically be stored in a Fairy Jar, which will be accessible from your inventory.

A Fairy Net has 20 uses. So, it can only net 20 fairies before being destroyed. You'll need to repeatedly craft this equipment to continue catching fairies.

Since the Fairy World is an expansion of the Fairy Event, you can still obtain critters debuted by the previous update. One of the most coveted ones is the Cockatrice due to its multiple abilities.

What is the use of the Fairy Jar?

The Lumina NPC (Image via Roblox)

There are several uses of Fairy Jars in Grow a Garden. In the main game world, you can use them in the fairy crafting station to make different gears.

Here is the list of items that can be crafted with the Fairy Jars:

Glimmering Radar : 1 Fairy Jar, 1 Harvest Tool, and 1,000,000 Sheckles

: 1 Fairy Jar, 1 Harvest Tool, and 1,000,000 Sheckles Fairy Targeter : 1 Fairy Jar, 2 Bamboo, and 1,000,000 Sheckles

: 1 Fairy Jar, 2 Bamboo, and 1,000,000 Sheckles Fairy Caller : 1 Fairy Jar, 1 Godly Sprinkler, and 2,500,000 Sheckles

: 1 Fairy Jar, 1 Godly Sprinkler, and 2,500,000 Sheckles Fairy Power Extender : 1 Fairy Jar, 1 Fairy Caller, and 5,000,000 Sheckles

: 1 Fairy Jar, 1 Fairy Caller, and 5,000,000 Sheckles Luminous Wand : 2 Fairy Jar, 1 Fairy Power Extender, and 10,000,000 Sheckles

: 2 Fairy Jar, 1 Fairy Power Extender, and 10,000,000 Sheckles Fairy Summoner: 1 Fairy Jar, 1 Fairy Net, 1 Fairy Power Extender, and 15,000,000 Sheckles

Besides crafting, the Fairy Jars can be given to Lumina for diverse rewards like seeds and Enchanted Chests. This NPC is located in the Fairy World, which is accessible from the Fairy Ring that spawns at specific times on the map.

Each fairy you net also contributes to your overall fairy collection progress. For instance, the Enchanted Chest will only be obtainable from Lumina's shop once you catch 500 fairies in the game.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Sunbulb for crafting Fairy Net?

Sunbulb is a Common-rarity item obtainable from the Enchanted Seed Pack.

How many Fairy Nets can be created at a time?

Players can craft any number of Fairy Nets.

How do I get a Harvest Tool?

A Harvest Tool can be bought from the Gear Shop with 30,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux.

How do I access the Fairy World?

To enter the Fairy World, you must jump into the Fairy Ring. This big hole appears on the island 30 minutes after the Fairies event.

