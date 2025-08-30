What does the Cockatrice do in Grow a Garden?

With the latest Fairy Event, the Grow a Garden Pet roster has expanded to include six new critters. They are of diverse rarities and provide unique benefits to the owners. The highlight of them all is the Cockatrice, a Divine Pet, which has a low 1% drop chance. It has two passive abilities: one applies a Mutation and the other affects fruits, eggs, and Pets.

Here's all you need to know about the coveted Cockatrice in Grow a Garden.

Ability of the Cockatrice in Grow a Garden

The Cockatrice was introduced by the Fairy update (Image via Roblox)

The Cockatrice has two passive abilities in Grow a Garden. Their timings and effects are described in the following sections:

Silver Screech : This ability is activated after every 19 minutes. The Cockatrice screeches and all fruits within 20.44 studs receive a 20% chance to turn Silver and a 1% chance to turn Gold. The odds of getting such Mutations on fruits increase as the Pet levels up.

: This ability is activated after every 19 minutes. The Cockatrice screeches and all fruits within 20.44 studs receive a 20% chance to turn Silver and a 1% chance to turn Gold. The odds of getting such Mutations on fruits increase as the Pet levels up. Venom Spit: This ability is activated after every 10 minutes. The Cockatrice spits at five different fruits, eggs, or Pets. The affected fruits get the Toxic Mutation, the affected eggs get their hatch countdowns reduced, while the affected Pets gain EXP points.

As the Pet levels up, the number of fruits affected by Venom Spit increases. More than six fruits can receive the benefits of this critter's ability.

The arrival of the Cockatrice means that the Dragonfly isn't the only creature that can apply the Gold Mutation (20x multiplier). Additionally, the former is the sole Pet that can apply the Silver Mutation (5x multiplier) on fruits.

Although there are many advantages of possessing a Cockatrice, the downside is its massive 66,000 Hunger. You'll need to feed it giant-sized Beanstalks or Romanescos. Alternatively, obtain and keep a Moth in your garden, as it sings to fill the Hunger of the hungriest active Pet.

How to get Cockatrice in Grow a Garden

The Cockatrice has a 1% drop chance (Image via Roblox)

The Cockatrice can be acquired from the Enchanted Egg in Grow a Garden. It has a 1% drop chance, so you may need to hatch numerous eggs to get this critter via the game's RNG system.

The Enchanted Egg is a fountain reward in the Fairy Event. To obtain it, you'll need to give Glimmering-mutated fruits to the Wishing Well in the middle of the map.

There are five tiers in the fountain rewards. Submitting Glimmering fruits to the Wishing Well lets you earn Fairy Points, which count toward your tier progression in the fountain rewards.

Except for the first, the Enchanted Egg is a potential reward in all tiers. So, make sure to level up the Wishing Well consistently to improve your chances of obtaining the egg in Grow a Garden.

The Cockatrice is a small part of the big Fairy Event. You can learn more about the fresh content in our patch notes article.

