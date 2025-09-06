Phoenix Grow a Garden: How to get and all abilities

The Grow a Garden Fairy World update has expanded the game's content in a major way. Not only are there fresh seeds, cosmetics, and equipment up for the taking, but also several new Pets with powerful abilities. The Phoenix is the best Pet in the current update, resembling the mythical bird it is named after, much like the Griffin that debuted during the Beanstalk Event.

This guide explains the Phoenix's two powerful abilities, Icarus and Bird of Rebirth, in Roblox Grow a Garden.

What does the Phoenix do in Grow a Garden?

The Phoenix Pet is extremely rare (Image via Roblox)

Phoenix is an invaluable Pet in Grow a Garden. It uses its first ability, Icarus, after every 6 minutes and 40 seconds. When activated, the bird travels between random fruits in your garden, applying the Flaming Mutation to them. Four fruits are guaranteed to receive the Mutation, while others have around a 20% chance of getting mutated.

The Flaming Mutation gives a 25x increase to the affected fruit's sale value. Additionally, it gives a unique fiery visual effect to the fruit, distinct from the one applied by the Molten Mutation.

The Phoenix's second abililty, Bird of Rebirth, affects the Mutation Machine. Pets taken from the machine receive a bonus of 1 to 4.89 age in the game. Normally, critters that come out of the Mutation Machine have their age/level reset to one, but the Phoenix gives them a decent boost.

The Mutation Machine (Image via Roblox)

Notably, the Bird of Rebirth passive is always active and affects all Pets deposited in the Mutation Machine. They receive an age boost regardless of the EXP required to reach the next level.

How to get Phoenix in Grow a Garden

The Exotic Enchanted Chest (Image via Roblox)

The Phoenix has a drop rate of 1% in both the Enchanted Chest and the Exotic Enchanted Chest. Both the new chests are tied to the Fairy World update and will be removed when the ongoing event is finished.

The Exotic Enchanted Chest can be purchased from the Shop with Robux. A single one costs 199 Robux, with discounts for buying them in bulk. The bundle of three chests costs 575 Robux, and the bundle of 10 is priced at 1699 Robux.

On the other hand, the Enchanted Chest can be obtained in several ways. They have been described in the following section:

Obtain it as a reward for submitting Fairy Jars to the Lumina NPC.

Purchase it from Lumina's shop with 25000 Fairy Points.

Craft it in the event crafting table with 1 Sunbulb, 1 Enchanted Seed Pack, 1 Enchanted Egg, and 6000 Fairy Points.

Fairy Points for purchasing Enchanted Chests can be acquired through wishes granted by the Wishing Well. Simply give the crops required by the well, and it will let you choose from three rewards, potentially including Fairy Points.

The best way to get Enchanted Chests is by submitting Fairy Jars to Lumina. However, to get such items, you'll need to learn how to catch fairies in Grow a Garden.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What are the abilities of the Phoenix?

The Phoenix applies Flaming Mutation to fruits and boosts the age of Pets taken out from the Mutation Machine.

What is the drop rate of the Phoenix Pet?

Like other Divine Pets, this creature has a 1% drop rate in the Enchanted Chest and the Exotic Enchanted Chest.

What is the multiplier of the Flaming Mutation?

Flaming gives a 25x crop value multiplier.

